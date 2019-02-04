

Sneaks performed at Songbyrd Cafe on Sunday. Her latest album, “Highway Hypnosis,” was released last month by Merge Records. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/for The Washington Post)

Amid the pulse of bruising bass and the drill of a punchy drum machine, D.C.-bred vocalist and songwriter Sneaks moved with urgency Sunday night at Songbyrd.

But despite the ephemerality of her set, Eva Moolchan forged Sneaks with the weathered yet still malleable elements of minimalist post-punk, restless hip-hop and fitful pop. “This is who I am,” she declared as Sneaks during a performance billed as a five-year anniversary and record release show for her newest album, “Highway Hypnosis.”

Before Sneaks found homes on several “ones to watch” lists for 2019 and Beats 1 radio play, she grew roots in D.C.’s punk do-it-yourself music scene, playing in such bands as Young Trynas. She then set off on her current solo project and eventually got signed with North Carolina-based Merge Records in 2016.

“Highway Hypnosis” continued her well-received recipe but also built on it. The album is a concise, molten creation with more searing bass and vocal acrobatics that cut from spellbinding spoken word to delirious singing. The short, no-excess formula drew more recent comparisons to Tierra Whack’s “Whack World.”

On the limited stage, Sneaks opened with the M.I.A.-inflected “Hong Kong to Amsterdam”; while claiming space for herself, she filled every corner with just a laptop, a bass and dynamic movement. And whenever she picked up her bass, her laserlike intensity multiplied, fingers nimbly hammering away on the gut-punching “Red” and stormy “True Killer,” both off Sneaks’s earlier work “Gymnastics.”

Sneaks has resisted definite interpretation, but when her songs followed one another, they felt like an atheistic anthem — rather than looking to the heavens, she channeled an earthly belief in one’s self. During the elation of “Ecstasy,” she had the crowd chanting, “Long live Sneaks,” and then solemnly espoused, “Remove your beliefs and start again / ‘cause all I wanna do is start again,” on the cleansing “Beliefs.”

As she cascaded from newest tracks to older works, Sneaks led with a cool, steady hand, making sure pieces never tumbled too far even as she set upon a breathless sprint onward.