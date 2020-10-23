Here are some of the new features you’ll find in Pubble:
Conversations will now be threaded.
That means that all answers and additional comments to a question will stay in one place. This helps streamline the conversation and keep topics focused. If you have a comment on a particular topic, hit “reply” on that thread rather than posting a new question.
You can submit your name when answering a question — or stay anonymous. It’s up to you.
When you want to submit a question, you will be prompted to submit a name. The name is required, but you can choose to use a pseudonym or type in the subject of your question. (We know that anonymity is key for some of our chats!)
You can post links and emoji.
Any links you share will now automatically hyperlink (no more breaking the chat!). Add an emoji by clicking on the emoji icon in the text box.
You can “like” a particular post or comment.
Show your appreciation! Just click on the “heart” button underneath a post.
You can find all our chats at washingtonpost.com/live-chats and on our app.
If you’re looking for the latest chat transcripts and upcoming chats, you can find them all on this page.
The hosts will be transitioning over to Pubble over the next week. As we do this, feel free to let us know what you think and how we can improve by taking the survey embedded below, or at this link.