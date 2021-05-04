A reminder: By joining these conversations, readers are agreeing to follow the community rules we’ve created, as well as the Discussion and Submission Guidelines, Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
How can I contribute to or follow a live chat?
The Post’s chats are text-based, meaning there’s no audio or video component to the discussions. Readers type in their questions and then the hosts write answers at the scheduled time.
Hosts choose which questions they answer. Sometimes, there are more questions than a host can answer during a single live chat, but some become the inspiration for an article or column later on.
Live chats usually run one to two hours, depending on the topic. Once a chat is over, readers can go back to read over the entire series of questions The Post answered.
Do I need to subscribe to The Post to join a chat?
No. Any reader with a Washington Post account can read or participate in a chat, regardless of whether they subscribe. The Post may ask you to provide your email address before joining a discussion.
I don’t see a live chat on the page. What’s wrong?
It’s likely you have a third-party browser extension blocking the live chat portion of the page. Try disabling any extensions and refreshing your browser. If you continue to have issues, please contact Customer Care.
How do I submit my question?
Each chat will have a submission box at the bottom of the discussion. Try to keep your questions short and to the point when possible. All questions have an 1,800-character limit that you can see as you’re typing.
Every question requires a topic. Topics are short titles that help other readers understand what you are asking about.
I want to submit my question anonymously. How do I do that?
You never have to include your name with a question; it’s entirely optional. The live chat platform is not connected to your Washington Post account.
I submitted my question but I don’t see it in the chat. Why not?
All questions and comments submitted to our live chats are moderated. Your question or comment will appear only if a host responds or publishes your response.
When you submit a post, you’ll see a message noting it has been submitted. You’ll see a copy of the message, but it is visible only to you. It will publish to the page once it’s been answered or approved by a host. Some hosts may not be able to answer all of the many questions they receive in a chat — but they definitely see them!
I’d like to respond to someone else’s topic or question in the chat. How do I do that?
There are two options. If you’d like to reply directly to a question or answer, you can select “reply” in the thread while the chat is live.
Alternatively, you can type “Re:” or “To” and note what you’re responding to. This is often an effective way to build off another part of the discussion.
Have other questions or thoughts about how our live chats work? Let us know here. Thanks for reading.
