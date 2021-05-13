Testing the physical security of our offices, employees, or equipment

Any non-web attacks such as social engineering or phishing

DoS/DDoS, or any other testing that may impact the operation of our systems

App or network scan reports, unvalidated test results, or “theoretical” findings

Access to, or modification of, any account that does not belong to the researcher

Testing which results in form or email spam, or unsolicited messages or alerts

Testing third party SaaS apps or services, except self-host, IaaS, or CDN assets