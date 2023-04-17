

Michael Blackmon, Washington Post comments editor, posing for a staff portrait while listening to Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Come one, come all! Ask me all your burning — or mildly curious — questions.

Hello, I’m Michael Blackmon, the new comments editor at The Washington Post. Before joining The Post, I lived and worked in New York City for eight years. I’m new to The Post, and I’m also new to D.C.

I’m eager to get to know this buzzing community, full of incredibly smart and funny commenters, but I thought it would be appropriate for you to get to know me a bit first. I’m a country boy at heart, because I grew up in North Carolina (go Heels!), and I’m excited to be below the Mason-Dixon Line again.

I adore karaoke. I think chicken salad is one of the most delicious dishes ever created (specifically, my mother’s recipe). And I’ve watched “Mad Men” countless times because it’s so rich in detail and so true to the time period — it feels as though I’m reading an all-consuming novel every time.

Wow this is starting to feel like a dating profile, so I’ll wrap this up now. If you want to know more about me, join me for a live chat on Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m. Eastern time. I’m looking forward to meeting you all as we embark on this journey to build community at The Post.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.