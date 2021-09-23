The Washington Post

Do you know these world famous children's books characters?

Test your knowledge on book characters that kids around the world love. 

KidsPost September 23, 2021
1

Vern Fisher/ Monterey Herald via Associated Press

Author Beverly Cleary first wrote a book about this spunky character in 1955. The character and her sister Beezus were featured in seven more books.

Anne Shirley

Ramona Quimby

Joey King

Junie B. Jones

2

Calla Kessler/ for The Washington Post

This 1956 novel by Dodie Smith first featured this iconic character who is obsessed with Dalmatian dogs because she wants to use their fur for coats. The book was adapted into a live action Disney movie in 1996.

Miss Trunchbull

Deviosa de Vil﻿

Dolores Umbridge

Cruella de Vil

3

James A. Parcell/ The Washington Post

This character first appeared in a book by Carolyn Keene in 1930. An amateur sleuth, or detective, she is known for solving cases even the local police could not and for her strawberry blonde hair.

Nancy Drew

Cam Jansen

Kristy Thomas

Claudia Kishi

4

Luca Bruno/ The Associated Press

In a five-book series by Rick Riordan, this character finds out his father is a god and battles characters from Greek mythology, including the snake-headed Medusa.

Grover Underwood

Nico di Angelo

Percy Jackson

Harry Potter

5

Sarah L. Voisin/ The Washington Post

This character is known for her super strength and red pigtails that defy gravity. She also has a pretty funny name.

Harriet Welsh

Pippi Longstocking

Charlotte Cavatica

Callie Shortpants

6

Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post

This Roald Dahl character is so intelligent she can move things with her mind.

Violet Beauregard

Zinnia Wormwood 

Veruca Salt

Matilda Wormwood

7

Jesse Dittmar/ for The Washington Post

Judy Blume has written her fair share of iconic characters. Who is the main character of "Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing." Hint: He finds his little brother, Fudge, to be very annoying.

Tony Miglione

Peeta Mellark﻿

Peter Hatcher

Jimmy Fargo

8

Sakchai Lalit/ The Associated Press

This character was played by Jennifer Lawrence in the big screen adaption. She is known for her archery skills.

Tris Prior

Katniss Everdeen

Effie Trinket

Calaena Sardothien

9

Tamara Lush/ The Associated Press

Here are a few things this character is known for: his circular glasses, being an orphan and his pet owl.

Lyra Belacqua

Harry Potter

Edmund Pevensie

Neville Longbottom

Your score: 0 / 9

Click to register your score and compare with others