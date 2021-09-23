Do you know these world famous children's books characters?

Test your knowledge on book characters that kids around the world love.
Vern Fisher/ Monterey Herald via Associated Press
Author Beverly Cleary first wrote a book about this spunky character in 1955. The character and her sister Beezus were featured in seven more books.
Anne Shirley
Ramona Quimby
Joey King
Junie B. Jones
Calla Kessler/ for The Washington Post
This 1956 novel by Dodie Smith first featured this iconic character who is obsessed with Dalmatian dogs because she wants to use their fur for coats. The book was adapted into a live action Disney movie in 1996.
Miss Trunchbull
Deviosa de Vil
Dolores Umbridge
Cruella de Vil
James A. Parcell/ The Washington Post
This character first appeared in a book by Carolyn Keene in 1930. An amateur sleuth, or detective, she is known for solving cases even the local police could not and for her strawberry blonde hair.
Nancy Drew
Cam Jansen
Kristy Thomas
Claudia Kishi
Luca Bruno/ The Associated Press
In a five-book series by Rick Riordan, this character finds out his father is a god and battles characters from Greek mythology, including the snake-headed Medusa.
Grover Underwood
Nico di Angelo
Percy Jackson
Harry Potter
Sarah L. Voisin/ The Washington Post
This character is known for her super strength and red pigtails that defy gravity. She also has a pretty funny name.
Harriet Welsh
Pippi Longstocking
Charlotte Cavatica
Callie Shortpants
Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post
This Roald Dahl character is so intelligent she can move things with her mind.
Violet Beauregard
Zinnia Wormwood
Veruca Salt
Matilda Wormwood
Jesse Dittmar/ for The Washington Post
Judy Blume has written her fair share of iconic characters. Who is the main character of "Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing." Hint: He finds his little brother, Fudge, to be very annoying.
Tony Miglione
Peeta Mellark
Peter Hatcher
Jimmy Fargo
Sakchai Lalit/ The Associated Press
This character was played by Jennifer Lawrence in the big screen adaption. She is known for her archery skills.
Tris Prior
Katniss Everdeen
Effie Trinket
Calaena Sardothien
Tamara Lush/ The Associated Press
Here are a few things this character is known for: his circular glasses, being an orphan and his pet owl.
Lyra Belacqua
Harry Potter
Edmund Pevensie
Neville Longbottom