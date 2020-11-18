Happy Thanksgiving! Test your knowledge of this food-filled holiday.

If a female turkey is called a hen, what's a male turkey called? And who started this whole Thanksgiving tradition, anyway? Before the big day comes and goes, test your knowledge of Thanksgiving below!
The feast traditionally considered the "first Thanksgiving" was held by a group of Pilgrim settlers and Wampanoag Indians in Plymouth, Massachusetts. When was that feast held?
1492
1607
1621
1776
True or false: You feel so tired after eating turkey at Thanksgiving because turkey contains a lot of tryptophan (TRIP-TOE-FAN), a molecule that makes you drowsy.
True
False
By tradition, the president "pardons" at least one turkey meant for Thanksgiving dinner at the White House. Who is considered the first president to have spared a turkey meant for a holiday feast?
Barack Obama
Abraham Lincoln
Franklin D. Roosevelt
George H.W. Bush
Which president established Thanksgiving as a national holiday on a Thursday in November?
George Washington
Abraham Lincoln
Franklin D. Roosevelt
George W. Bush
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been held in New York City since 1924. It began featuring giant helium balloon characters a few years later, and the colorful balloons have been parading through Manhattan ever since. What was the first giant balloon character to be featured in the parade?
Felix the Cat
Snoopy
Mickey Mouse
SpongeBob SquarePants
What do you call a male turkey?
A gander
A turk
A tom
A rooster
True or false: The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was held to showcase the opening of a renovated Macy's store?
True
False
Which Founding Father refused to recognize Thanksgiving?
George Washington
John Quincy Adams
Thomas Jefferson
James Madison
The first Thanksgiving football game was between which two teams?
Yale and Princeton
Harvard and Yale
Harvard and Columbia
Columbia and Princeton
Which writer made the argument for more than 30 years that Thanksgiving should become a national holiday?
Louisa May Alcott
Henry Adams
Sarah Josepha Hale
Stephen Crane