Happy Thanksgiving! Test your knowledge of this food-filled holiday.

If a female turkey is called a hen, what's a male turkey called? And who started this whole Thanksgiving tradition, anyway? Before the big day comes and goes, test your knowledge of Thanksgiving below!

KidsPost November 18, 2020
1

The feast traditionally considered the "first Thanksgiving" was held by a group of Pilgrim settlers and Wampanoag Indians in Plymouth, Massachusetts. When was that feast held?

1492

1607

1621

1776

2

True or false: You feel so tired after eating turkey at Thanksgiving because turkey contains a lot of tryptophan (TRIP-TOE-FAN), a molecule that makes you drowsy.

True

False

3

By tradition, the president "pardons" at least one turkey meant for Thanksgiving dinner at the White House. Who is considered the first president to have spared a turkey meant for a holiday feast?

Barack Obama

Abraham Lincoln

Franklin D. Roosevelt

George H.W. Bush

4

Which president established Thanksgiving as a national holiday on a Thursday in November?

George Washington

Abraham Lincoln

Franklin D. Roosevelt

George W. Bush

5

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been held in New York City since 1924. It began featuring giant helium balloon characters a few years later, and the colorful balloons have been parading through Manhattan ever since. What was the first giant balloon character to be featured in the parade?

Felix the Cat

Snoopy

Mickey Mouse

SpongeBob SquarePants

6

What do you call a male turkey?

A gander

A turk

A tom

A rooster

7

True or false: The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was held to showcase the opening of a renovated Macy's store?

True

False

8

Which Founding Father refused to recognize Thanksgiving?

George Washington

John Quincy Adams

Thomas Jefferson

James Madison

9

The first Thanksgiving football game was between which two teams?

Yale and Princeton

Harvard and Yale﻿

Harvard and Columbia

Columbia and Princeton

10

Which writer made the argument for more than 30 years that Thanksgiving should become a national holiday?

Louisa May Alcott

Henry Adams

Sarah Josepha Hale

Stephen Crane

