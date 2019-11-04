Derogatory language — where protesters term officers dogs and gangsters, and police call demonstrators subhuman and cockroaches — has become a hallmark of Hong Kong’s protests as clashes have escalated.

This past weekend marked a display of huge police force — even against peaceful protesters — as authorities grow more determined to end the unrest. On Sunday, a man armed with a knife attacked pro-democracy demonstrators and left three in critical condition, including one who had part of his ear bitten off.

In this deteriorating climate, the dehumanizing language employed by police is especially troubling, experts say, as it can be a precursor to more indiscriminate violence toward civilians.

The use of “cockroach” — a slur used by the Nazis against Jews, and by Hutus against Tutsis in the Rwandan genocide — often provides the rationale for harsh and cruel treatment against a group of people and serves to further polarize society, these experts say, especially when used by state actors.

“There is the notion of an infestation, that there’s something here you need to snuff out before it takes over,” said Allison Skinner, an assistant professor of behavioral science and social psychology at the University of Georgia. “[Cockroaches] are very, very low, it emboldens anyone using or hearing this language to feel like it is almost their obligation to respond to them with force and violence.”

In July, the Junior Police Officers Association, a union that represents many front-line officers, started referring to protesters in its official statements as cockroaches. In a statement Aug. 4, the association wrote: “Even though the rioters don’t like being called ‘cockroaches,’ how you’re acting is indeed like cockroaches. Cockroaches, please stop.”

When police cleared a group of protesters earlier in the summer, they said the “cockroaches” had left a subway exit. They can be heard shouting “cockroaches, run away!” while shooting tear gas and projectiles at fleeing protesters.

“This sort of derogatory language can lead to a deeper kind of genuine dehumanization,” said David Livingstone Smith, a professor of philosophy at the University of New England who has written books on dehumanization and violence. “You call people cockroaches a lot, you start thinking that they are subhuman.”

Such language, he added, must be viewed “either as a symptom of an increasingly dangerous situation, or a promoter of one, or both,” noting that these terms were used by the Nazis and in Rwanda long before those respective atrocities reached their zenith.

Asked in August about the matter, Kelvin Kong, a senior superintendent at the police public relations branch, told reporters that such language from front-line officers was “not ideal” but added that all parties “are under a lot of stress.”

The same month, an assistant commander for a police district, in an email obtained by the Hong Kong Free Press, an independent news outlet, warned that officers should not refer to protesters as “cockroaches” to avoid “playing into their hands.”

Police did not respond immediately to a request for further comment Monday.

Trust in the police force, once dubbed “Asia’s Finest,” has collapsed in recent months. Polling from the Centre for Communication and Public Opinion Survey at the Chinese University of Hong Kong conducted last month showed 51.5% of respondents said they had zero trust in the police, up from 6.5% in May and June.

On Sunday, a 24-year-old who only gave one name, Lau, for fear of repercussions, attended an unsanctioned rally in Victoria Park along with his aunt and friend. They left before police stormed in. The three were stopped by about six police officers as they were exiting, he said in an interview, and told to walk in another direction.

Lau and his family tried to explain to officers they lived only one block away, in the direction they were headed, but officers searched their bags anyway, briefly misidentifying a showerhead Lau’s aunt purchased earlier in the day as a box of masks.

As the search was finishing, Lau said, an older male officer told them, “Okay, let me give you some advice. Go back up [to your home], stop being cockroaches, and just become humans again.”

Lau was stunned. “I’ve heard them say it on TV and I’ve heard people describe how they were called cockroaches but I guess it was like getting the wind knocked out of you,” he said. “I felt cold because he said it so matter-of-factly.”

As concerns have grown that the police are operating with impunity, even moderate politicians and pro-Beijing lawmakers have urged the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, to open a fully independent investigation into the police force — among protesters’ demands. She has refused.

The language from the police underscores the lack of accountability under Hong Kong’s undemocratic system, said William Donohue, a professor of communication at Michigan State University who studied the function of this language in the Rwandan genocide.

“If the state actor comes from a democratically elected system, you typically don’t get this kind of language [as] there is the assumption that the government is accountable to the people,” Donohue said.

“But when you have a government that is not elected, when it rules by other means, they feel less restricted, they are not accountable to anybody.”

