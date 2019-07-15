The Washington Post
Unauthorized immigrants face public backlash in Mexico, survey finds

A Washington Post-Reforma poll shows most Mexicans favor deporting Central American migrants to their home countries.
50 years after Apollo, conspiracy theorists are still howling at the ‘moon hoax’

The idea that NASA faked the landing proves as durable as the lunar rocks.
The completely correct guide to reclining on an airplane
By The Way's travel expert makes the etiquette call on mid-air scenarios when those precious, controversial inches are at stake.
George Takei wants to make sure America doesn’t forget a shameful legacy
The “Star Trek” icon has a new graphic novel about his experience in a Japanese American internment camp: “I have to tell this story before there’s no one left to tell it."
Stop pretending you’re having fun at this outdoor concert
Mosquitoes. Drunks. Traffic. Rain. And the audio is actually terrible. Maybe it’s time to stay home.
Airfare is dropping — and you can enjoy the trend through September
Nice prices for domestic travel are forecast through summer, but rising oil prices could have an effect on costs a year from now, says a data scientist at a fare-prediction app.
One of America’s top climate scientists is an evangelical Christian. She’s on a mission to persuade skeptics.

Faith in God is central to Katharine Hayhoe’s life. But when it comes to fighting climate change, “the answer is up to us.”
George Takei doesn't want us to forget the last time the U.S. put people in detention camps
George Takei doesn't want us to forget the last time the U.S. put people in detention camps
