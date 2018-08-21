A crowd toppled a Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina Monday night, with cheers and smoke bombs filling the air.

The monument had long been a target of students and others, a symbol of a once-honored past that many wanted to demolish. This spring, a graduate student splashed a mixture of ink and her own blood on the statue. On the night before classes began this year, a crowd gathered to demonstrate at the statue and, using ropes, pulled it down.

The student newspaper, the Daily Tar Heel, and others covered the gathering protest on social media, and the elation once the monument was taken down:

Protesters link arms around Silent Sam while chanting. pic.twitter.com/ON6Q6gyJXL — The Daily Tar Heel (@dailytarheel) August 21, 2018

Silent Sam is down. pic.twitter.com/ATL8bmCr20 — The Daily Tar Heel (@dailytarheel) August 21, 2018

Students at @UNC have toppled confederate statue “Silent Sam.” pic.twitter.com/MMAUP0Di6W — Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) August 21, 2018

Euphoric scenes here at Silent Sam. Hugs and kisses. pic.twitter.com/XyYei1NimO — Samee Siddiqui (@ssiddiqui83) August 21, 2018

Across the country, people have debated whether Confederate monuments are symbols of a racist past that must be removed, or if efforts to tear them down amount to whitewashing history. Those arguments turned deadly a year ago in Virginia, when white supremacists and others rallied to oppose the removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from a Charlottesville park.

In the days that followed, monuments elsewhere in the country toppled or were vandalized, including a bronze Confederate statue in Durham, N.C., two statues in Wilmington, N.C., and another in Knoxville, Tenn. In Baltimore, Los Angeles and San Diego last summer, city officials removed Confederate monuments and a plaque. At the time, President Trump tweeted that removing “beautiful statues and monuments” was “so foolish.”

In Chapel Hill, N.C., the bronze and marble “Silent Sam” monument was commissioned by the Daughters of the Confederacy and erected in 1913 to honor UNC alumni who died for the Confederacy.

It is known as “Silent Sam” because the soldier holds a gun but no ammunition. A panel on the side shows a woman, symbolizing the state, urging a student to drop his books to take up arms for the fight.

In 2005, the state’s flagship public university added a sculpture nearby honoring enslaved African Americans. But the first statue has continued to be polarizing. In 2015, someone painted “KKK” and “MURDERER” on it. After the violence following a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville last year, hundreds of people in North Carolina chanted, “Take it down!”

Over the years, university officials had acknowledged that the statue elicited strong feelings, but said they didn’t have the unilateral authority to remove the historical monument.

On Monday night, university officials said that a group from among an estimated crowd of 250 protesters brought down the Confederate monument. “Tonight’s actions were dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured. We are investigating the vandalism and assessing the full extent of the damage. "

North Carolina’s governor, Roy Cooper, wrote on Twitter that he had been in contact with law enforcement and university officials about the rally and appreciated their efforts to keep people safe. “The Governor understands that many people are frustrated by the pace of change and he shares their frustration,” he wrote, “but violent destruction of public property has no place in our communities.”

Altha Cravey, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina who has been involved with the effort to move the statue, said, “Our campus looks a lot better now that the monument to white supremacy has been taken down from it’s pedestal. It was a joyful celebratory evening and rain started pouring after Silent Sam fell as if to cleanse and renew the campus.”