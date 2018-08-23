

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos arrives to take part in a Federal Commission on School Safety meeting at the White House on Aug. 16. (Leah Millis/Reuters) (LEAH MILLIS/Reuters)

So now we hear that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her administration have actually considered allowing public schools to use federal funds to purchase guns.

(This is, not so incidentally, the same Betsy DeVos who is the head of a federal commission on school security that is refusing to discuss gun control as a possible recommendation for stopping violence at schools.)

Exactly how serious a proposal this has been at the department is unclear, but a department official told The Washington Post that the idea originally came in requests from outside the department. (The New York Times first reported the story.) Education entities — either at the district or state level — were, apparently, asking permission to use funds from Title IV, otherwise known as Student Support and Academic Enrichment grants, to purchase guns.

If that is the case, then DeVos didn’t originate the idea and may not even like it. But she has long been a supporter of state and local rights, so there is an open question about how comfortable she would be in telling these districts they couldn’t without a federal law or regulation against it.

In any case, there’s been a lot of reaction from the political and education world about the idea, most of it beyond negative. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest teachers union in the country, said in a statement:

Betsy DeVos wants to turn schools into armed fortresses and make kids and educators less safe. Betsy DeVos wants to turn the U.S. government into an arms dealer for schools. That’s insane.

But from the hundreds and now probably thousands of comments on news articles, here is one that sums it all up, from a teacher. This was a comment on The Post’s story from a reader named Lynn Maxwell:

I am a teacher. I can’t imagine that during the chaos of a school shooting that any teacher could leave a classroom and commence firing at a possible shooter. The logistics of training, storing weapons and splitting a teacher’s attention away from the classroom is ludicrous in both concept and execution (pun intended). If a school district is going to protect a campus, dedicated campus police need to be hired whose sole job is to deal with issues such as this and who are highly trained in shoot/don’t shoot situations. No teacher is in a position to split their attention to be a part time cop. The idea of using Title IV federal funds to pay for this is pretty silly considering that schools can hardly fund their programs and buildings currently. District budgets should be set up cover school safety issues as part of the school infrastructure. Like many teachers, I have put in many hundreds of $$$ into my art programs over the years because no school I ever have worked in has had remotely enough funds to undergird the curriculum that the states demand we teach; adding firearms for individual teachers just is not a viable solution and draws funds away from already underfunded programs. If we want to fix the shooting problems in schools we need to change people’s attitudes, quit being divided as a country over political concerns and work together as a nation to solve the underlying social problems that produce school shooters. The cultural and social failures that produce school shooters are NOT a simplistic problem, nor are there facile solutions that are going to solve these problems.

That sums it up quite nicely, doesn’t it? And here are other apt reactions from readers of The Post story:

This from a commenter named Jane S:

1 hour ago Education or safety is not going to improve unless we invest into our teachers. No curriculum change, technology, or guns are going to change that. We need to pay teachers more AND give them more (much more) prep time. And think about it, do you really want a sleep-deprived, overworked, by parents insulted teacher carry a gun? But that’s not going to happen. We live in America and people here do not like to pay taxes for the common good.

This from a commenter identified as RBTecL

2 hours ago Sure, cause who needs books and pencils in schools?

There’s this from a reader identified as oliver9:

It’s becoming harder and harder to distinguish between regular media reports of this administration and what The Onion publishes.

