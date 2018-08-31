

Rutgers University will conduct another review of a professor's anti-white Facebook rant. (iStock)

Rutgers University president Robert Barchi is ordering another review of a professor's inflammatory social media posts, calling for a more rigorous assessment of free speech implications.

Barchi said a university office released its finding — before he was aware of it — that the history professor's writing constituted harassment and discrimination. The anti-white rant posted on Facebook by tenured history professor James Livingston was offensive, Barchi wrote in a letter to the executive dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at the New Brunswick, N.J., campus, but "few values are as important to the University as the protection of our First Amendment rights."

He sent the investigative report back for more careful — but swift — review, and asked the university's general counsel to convene an advisory group of faculty and other First Amendment experts who could help with allegations of policy violations involving speech and academic freedom.

Livingston, who is white and lives in New York's Harlem neighborhood, wrote from a restaurant there in May about his annoyance at gentrification. “OK, officially, I now hate white people," he posted. "I am a white people, for God’s sake, but can we keep them -- us -- us out of my neighborhood?” The restaurant was “overrun with little Caucasian ---holes who know their parents will approve of everything they do," he wrote, and, “I hereby resign from my race.”

After media, including the Daily Caller, reported his words, Livingston was flooded with hate mail and death threats, and the university launched an investigation that concluded his statements were insulting and degrading to white people. The investigation concluded he had violated the university's policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment.

Livingston told university officials he was writing satirically, not from a position of racism, and that he had a right to express his opinions. But his appeal was denied, and he faced disciplinary action, including the possibility of being fired.

While Livingston's words angered many, the ruling against him infuriated others, who felt it violated his constitutional rights. A petition supporting him was started, and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a group that advocates for freedom of speech, called on the public university to overturn the finding.

On Wednesday night, Barchi sent the letter to the dean saying that, like many in the community, he found Livingston's words showed exceptionally poor judgment, were offensive, "and despite the professor's claims of satire, were not at all funny." But few values are as important to the university as free speech, he wrote, even when that speech is insensitive and reckless. The university always strives to balance First Amendment rights against the need for an inclusive and tolerant community, he wrote. He asked the university's Office of Employment Equity to "more rigorously analyze the facts and assumptions underlying its conclusions" and report back as quickly as possible.

The advisory group, which will include members of the Rutgers faculty, will offer guidance to officials conducting the review, he wrote.

Livingston did not immediately comment on the letter Thursday.

Marieke Tuthill Beck-Coon, director of litigation for the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, said, "We are heartened by President Barchi's decision that Rutgers will reevaluate its ruling that Professor Livingston violated the university’s discrimination policy. We trust that, given the president’s statement on the importance of First Amendment rights, the decision will be reversed and we look forward to that result."