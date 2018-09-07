

Miller Center at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville (Tom Cogill/Miller Center)

In honor of his mother's 102nd birthday, a philanthropist on the board of a prominent University of Virginia academic center proposed to finance a shoe-shopping spree for the center's female staff at a Charlottesville boutique. Fred W. Scott Jr. apologized last year after learning his idea had offended several on the staff.

The next day, Scott sent the leader of the board an email musing about how women "don't like to be put into groups" but do form voluntary ones related to "Lunch, coffee, Children, etc." without letting men in. The emergence of that email prompted Scott to resign last week from the Miller Center's board.

His departure from the center's board, known as the governing council, punctuated a period of upheaval for the nonpartisan institute dedicated to studying the presidency and public policy.

The center at the state flagship university also disclosed this week that two other governing council members were involved in incidents at a dinner last fall that prompted complaints about inappropriate behavior. The center declined to identify those members or provide details about the allegations but said one resigned soon afterward and the other left the governing council months later after finishing a term. Those incidents were reported to U-Va.'s civil rights enforcement office, the center said, but that office did not conduct a formal investigation.

In July, the Miller Center sparked controversy when it announced the appointment of President Trump's former legislative affairs director, Marc Short, to a one-year fellowship. Two historians on the U-Va. faculty quit their affiliation with the center to protest its connection with a man they called "a loyal mouthpiece" to Trump and "foot solder in this destructive presidency." The center's director said Short would bring valuable expertise to help scholars understand Trump and his administration.

The episode involving Scott, women and shoes, first reported by Politico, came to light when the news outlet uncovered problematic emails through a public records request.

On April 29, 2017, Scott detailed his proposal to purchase shoes for women on the center's staff from a local store called Scarpa. He used military language that he later said was crafted as a joke: "The area may be heavily defended or obstructed by wandering female local citizens. You will therefore issue double loads of ammunition. MISSION: As commander, you will ensure that each trooper captures and returns to base with ONE (1) pair of new shoes."

Other emails indicated that Scott meant the offer as a gesture to celebrate his mother's birthday. Elizabeth Scott is a longtime benefactor of the center, and the Scott family's name is on the U-Va. football stadium.

But several recipients of his offer took offense. The chair of the governing council at the time, Gene Fife, advised Scott that he had erred. On May 2, Scott sent the staff an apology.

"I've just had lunch with Gene and it's very clear that I have grievously misstepped," Scott wrote. "For that, I'm truly sorry and I apologize to each of you from the depth of my heart."

On May 3, Scott sent Fife another email. The subject line: "What set them off." In this email, Scott said he had consulted with "my expert" and come up with theories. Among them, he wrote:

"1: Women don't like to be put into groups. They group up all the time, but these are their own voluntary groups. Lunch, coffee, Children, etc. No men allowed in."

He also wrote: "There are no United White People College Funds or White Students' Alliances or Men Against Drunk Driving. Even at a 'tolerant university' . . . especially there! Women's Initative. We both support it. Is there a Men's Initiative???"

He added: "Some people just like to stir up trouble then melt into the background and watch. He knows a Dean who sees this a lot. Drives the poor guy nuts. If we have such a person, they may not be the best choice to promote."

Scott also wrote that it was obvious to him "that some of them were looking forward to a play day at Scarpa. And obvious that we need to listen to their concerns. There's smoke. Something's probably burning."

The Miller Center said in a statement that its leadership was unaware of the May 3 email until several days ago.

"The Miller Center strongly objects to the content and sentiments expressed in this email, including discriminatory and offensive language as well as any suggestions of potential retaliation against any Miller Center staff members," the statement said. The center said that after its leadership spoke with Scott, he immediately decided to resign the council seat he had held since 2014.

The council lists 25 members, including U-Va. President James E. Ryan, who took office Aug. 1.

Fife said Thursday in a telephone interview that he did not recall receiving or reading the May 3 email at the time. Had he been aware of it then, Fife said, he would have taken immediate action to address it.

Reached by email Friday, Scott declined to be interviewed about the May 3 email or others he had sent. He provided instead a copy of his resignation letter. He wrote Aug. 31 to the council's leaders: "With confidence that you fully understand my after-action puzzlement and my struggle to understand the reaction to my (boggled) attempt at offering generosity and encouraging fun among our co-workers . . . I, nevertheless, have no interest in putting anyone in an awkward situation."

U-Va. said in a statement: "The University is aware of the inappropriate behavior and comments by the former Miller Center Governing Council members and believes it is appropriate they are no longer serving on the council. The University is committed to providing a safe, non-discriminatory educational and work environment in all of its programs and services, including the Miller Center."