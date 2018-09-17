The head of the private high school attended by a woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting her issued a statement in support of the accuser.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist in Northern California, is alleging that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than three decades ago, when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegation, and both have said they would testify before Congress. The Senate Judiciary Committee has a vote on Kavanaugh’s appointment scheduled for Thursday.

Kavanaugh attended the private all-boys Georgetown Preparatory School. Ford was a student at the all-girls Holton-Arms School.

Susanna A. Jones, head of Holton-Arms, issued a statement late Sunday saying that one of the school’s alumnae had made the allegation and added: " In these cases, it is imperative that all voices are heard. As a school that empowers women to use their voices, we are proud of this alumna for using hers."

Here’s the statement in full: