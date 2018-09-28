

A poster supporting Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school, was hanging Thursday on a sign on the front lawn of Yale Law School. (Gabriella Borter/Reuters) (STAFF/Reuters)

The dean of Yale Law School is calling for further investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh even as a Senate committee advanced his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Thursday evening, the American Bar Association called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to halt the confirmation vote until an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh could be completed.

On Friday, Heather Gerken, the dean, echoed that plea. Kavanaugh received his undergraduate and law degrees from Yale.

Dean Gerken Joins the ABA in Calling for Further Investigation. pic.twitter.com/SYAsVHwsi7 — Yale Law School (@YaleLawSch) September 28, 2018

Yale Law School faculty had called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to treat the allegations seriously, and hundreds of Yale Law students protested this week in Washington and Connecticut.

Gerken had said last week she could not take a position on the nomination because the school is a nonpartisan institution.

[Yale Law School faculty call on Senate committee to treat allegations seriously]