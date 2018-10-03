

A national symposium on children who sexually abuse other children has been postponed amid debate over a U.S. Supreme Court nominee accused of sexual misconduct while in high school and protests of a college dean’s comments about one of the nominee’s accusers.

In July, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation announced a symposium on an issue it warned was urgent but often overlooked: child-on-child harmful sexual behavior. But on Tuesday, the group announced it would postpone the event, apologizing to those who had made travel plans to attend the event.

The allegations against U.S. Appeals Court Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh have “catapulted this issue to the forefront of our national politics,” the center wrote in a public statement. "Likely, you too have been riveted by the hearings and ensuing media storm. There can be no doubt that we are in a moment of intense political turmoil in which emotions are raw and tensions high.

“It is our view that such a political climate makes moving forward with the Symposium in a way which ensures that the nuance of the issues can be discussed and not misconstrued or conflated with unfolding political agendas nearly impossible.”

There was another complication: The event was planned for next week at the National Catholic School of Social Service at Catholic University. Last week, the university’s president announced that the dean of the school, William C. Rainford, would be suspend for the fall semester after making comments on social media that questioned allegations against Kavanaugh.

Rainford apologized last week for the comment he made on Twitter that “unfortunately degraded” a woman who had accused Kavanaugh of misconduct.

Julie Swetnick said in an affidavit that Kavanaugh was present at a house party in 1982 where she alleges she was the victim of a gang rape. Swetnick did not identify Kavanaugh as one of her attackers. Kavanaugh has denied Swetnick’s allegation about his presence at the party and assertions of sexual misconduct made by two other women.

“Swetnick is 55 y/o,” Rainford wrote last week on his @NCSSSDean Twitter account, which he deleted when he issued his apology. “Kavanaugh is 52 y/o. Since when do senior girls hang with freshmen boys? If it happened when Kavanaugh was a senior, Swetnick was an adult drinking with&by her admission, having sex with underage boys. In another universe, he would be victim & she the perp!”

In light of “insensitive and inappropriate” tweets by Rainford, the group postponed the event.

Dawn Hawkins, senior vice president and executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, declined to comment beyond the group’s statement. A spokeswoman for Catholic University deferred questions to the center.

