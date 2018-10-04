

First lady Melania Trump tours a school in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Oct. 4. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters) (CARLO ALLEGRI/Reuters)

Talk about big class sizes.

First lady Melania Trump was in Malawi on Thursday and toured a school that has more than 8,500 students and 77 teachers for them all. Each teacher works with an average of at least 110 students, according to the Associated Press.

Trump, on a solo trip of African countries, was in the capital of Lilongwe and visited the Chipala Primary School, which is said by officials there to be one of the country’s best.

Malawi struggles with infrastructure problems in its education system, which is free but not compulsory. Children sometimes learn outside, under trees, because there aren’t enough formal classrooms for all the students. A key education goal of the government of Malawi is to reduce class size.

The AP quoted Bright Msaka, minister of education, science, and technology, as saying that Chipala is one of the best schools in Malawi.

The White House issued a release (see in full below) about the visit that said Trump toured classrooms, observed an English lesson and met with teachers, parents and school officials.

Class size is a real issue in many U.S. schools as well, but the numbers are considerably lower than in Malawi. Though some insist that class size isn’t an important factor in student outcomes, a review of the major research on the subject found that it actually is. It said:

The evidence suggests that increasing class size will harm not only children’s test scores in the short run, but also their long-run human capital formation. Money saved today by increasing class sizes will result in more substantial social and educational costs in the future.

Some of the largest teacher-to-student ratios in the United States are in Nevada, according to the National Education Association, where some high schools have as many as 50 students in a class.

The Tampa Bay Times published an article about class-size struggles in Pasco County, Fla., where officials are looking for ways to make classes smaller. It says:

A recently created report indicates hundreds of classrooms across the district that exceeded the constitutional caps by at least one student. School Board members said they had received calls of classes with 40 or more students — a situation most prevalent at Fivay High, which absorbed more than 500 teens from Ridgewood High and did not fill all its teaching vacancies.

A recent post on this blog cited statistics about some class sizes in North Carolina, including:

38 10th-12th graders in AP German class, no planning period (Guilford) 39 freshmen through seniors, Math 4 (Union) 40 high school students in a trailer for Math 3, Title 1 (Mecklenburg) 42 students in Math 2 (New Hanover) 43, eighth graders in healthful living. Only have 40 desks, when all are present, one sits at teacher’s desk, the other two sit on the floor (Wake) 44 students American History I (Onslow) 45 kids in physical science. The majority of them have taken the class before, class includes many students with learning disabilities and students classified as seriously emotionally disabled. (Mecklenburg)

The Detroit News published an article with this headline: “Class sizes raise concerns for Mich. parents, districts, teachers.” The first anecdote in the story is about a boy who is in a third-grade class with 30 students rather than what he had in the past: classes with just over 20 children.

It is worth noting that some statistics on class size can be misleading, because schools provide averages of teacher-student ratios that include specialized teachers and other educators who don’t have their own classrooms. As a result, regular classes may have more students than a school reports.

