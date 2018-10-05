

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 27 on Capitol Hill. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

More than 20 percent of all full-time law-school faculty members have signed a letter opposing the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, arguing that he displayed a “disqualifying” lack of judicial restraint at a Senate hearing last week — and more continue to ask the organizers to have their names added to the list.

As of Friday, more than 2,600 law professors had been confirmed as signers after filling out the digital form indicating support, said Bernard Harcourt, a professor at Columbia Law School. Only full-time professors were allowed to sign.

Law professors have coalesced around other issues — 150 signed a letter supporting Kavanaugh this summer, for example, and groups of scholars and lawyers have opposed some of President Trump’s policies recently.

The latest effort drew attention for its unusual speed and scale.

“I have never seen such a galvanizing momentum than I have on this issue,” Harcourt said, “on something that touches so deeply on the core practices of judges.”

But a prominent legal scholar said the issue of judicial restraint was a mere pretense — a means for liberal professors to object to a conservative nominee. “Here is a judge who served 12 years without a single complaint about his judicial demeanor,” said Alan M. Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School. “He loses his temper, not in court but outside of court. I am totally confident the vast majority of the signatories would not have signed were we talking about a liberal woman who was accused of something and acted similarly.”

He hadn’t seen similar outrage, he noted, when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made political remarks about Trump during his presidential campaign.

Dershowitz, who described himself as liberal, said the mass of support for the letter “tells us something significant about the nature of law professors today.”

They have a wonderful ability to come up with compelling arguments on anything, he said. “The real test is whether they apply it equally to both sides.”

The letter grew out of discussions among lawyers shocked by a Senate hearing in which Kavanaugh was responding to accusations that he had sexually assaulted another teenager when they were both in high school in the 1980s, charges he has vehemently denied and called “a calculated and orchestrated political hit.”

The professors wrote that they had differing views about Kavanaugh’s other qualifications, but were “united, as professors of law and scholars of judicial institutions, in believing that Judge Kavanaugh did not display the impartiality and judicial temperament requisite to sit on the highest court of our land.”

“ . . . Judges must step aside if they are at risk of being perceived as or of being unfair …” they wrote, arguing that his behavior at the hearing would be disqualifying for any court nominee.

The names on the letter represent a huge swath of legal education in America.

They included prominent legal names, such as Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School who strongly supported the decision to give Kavanaugh a lectureship at the school a decade ago, and warmly praised his teaching, but was shocked by Kavanaugh’s testimony last week. Tribe described it as “volatile, partisan, rude, misleading, injudicious” — and disqualifying.

The list included assistant and associate deans and former deans such as Barbara Aronstein Black, dean emerita of Columbia University Law School, and Martha Minow, who stepped down as dean at Harvard Law School in 2017.

It also included current deans, such as Erwin Chemerinsky, who leads the University of California at Berkeley School of Law and was named by National Jurist magazine in 2017 as the most influential person in legal education in the country.

Jamal Greene, a professor of law at Columbia, wrote of the letter on social media: “Can confirm that it would be highly unusual to see these people all sign the same open letter even if you only counted those who are members of my faculty.”

Daniel Pi, a visiting assistant professor at Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, was the only one of his colleagues who signed the letter. “It is a very conservative school,” he said.

“It happened to be the same day they unveiled a gigantic statue of Antonin Scalia in the atrium — the conservative spirit was strong that day.”

But, he noted, “I do not walk in lockstep with the rest of the faculty on political issues.” He thought Kavanaugh’s remarks at the hearing were overly partisan, and troubling. “If they want to pick a Republican, conservative guy — or woman — do it,” he said. “But why does it have to be this guy?”

The Association of American Law Schools counts about 10,200 full-time faculty members in the nation’s major law schools. A Washington Post analysis of the 2,400 names on the list at the time it was delivered to Senate leaders Thursday, which includes emeritus professors, found 31 names from Yale Law School, where Kavanaugh studied. There were 31 from Stanford, 37 from Columbia and 40 from Harvard, where Kavanaugh has been teaching.

There were numerous signers from public universities in states that President Trump easily carried in 2016: Nine were from the University of Alabama, 14 from two campuses of the University of Arkansas and 14 from Arizona State University’s law school, which is named for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. Thirteen came from Texas A&M University, 10 from the University of Mississippi and nine from the University of Utah.

Five signers were from the University of Kansas, including the law dean there, Stephen Mazza.

Mazza said he was driven in part to sign the letter after hearing from students at the school. “They were asking some really good questions about what this all means,” Mazza said. “They were very concerned about what they saw in the hearings.”

Mazza said he was mindful that he does not want to alienate alumni of the school in a state with politically conservative leanings. But the students, he said, “made a big enough impression on me that felt like I had to add my name” to the letter.

It is, of course, difficult to characterize the political leanings of individual professors based on where their school is located.

About 30 percent came from two states that are central in the legal world: 355 from New York, and 375 from California. Both states voted heavily against Trump in 2016.

Susan Freiwald, interim law dean at the University of San Francisco, was one of 13 from her school to sign. The private university is based in one of the most famously liberal cities in the nation. But Freiwald said it was highly unusual for her to sign a petition of this sort. The last time she did, Freiwald said, was when she urged the Supreme Court not to intervene to stop the vote count in Florida after the disputed 2000 presidential election.

Freiwald emphasized that the petition was not about Kavanaugh’s jurisprudence. “It’s about his judicial temperament,” she said. “Politics come and go.”