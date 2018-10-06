From time to time, I name someone in the public sphere as the best or worst teacher of the week depending on how they used their position to educate others.

The first entry in this occasional series was in June, when former first lady Laura Bush was the best teacher of the week for an op-ed in which she laid out a moral and factual attack on the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrating parents from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was the worst teacher of the week in July for his refusal to stop a group of students from chanting something nasty about Hillary Clinton. Last month, California professor Christine Blasey Ford was named best teacher of the week for the dignity, composure and sense of duty displayed when she testified before a Senate committee. She has accused Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers in suburban Maryland. He has denied it.

This past week offered many options for worst teacher of the week, but Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine walks away with the title. Here’s why.

Collins loomed as a key Republican vote in the confirmation of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and until Friday she had left her decision unclear. Then, she gave a speech in the Senate chamber to explain why she had decided to vote to approve him despite questions about his behavior when he was younger and about his temperament today.

She is the worst teacher of the week not because of her decision to approve him — there are some 50 other senators doing the same thing — but because of the illogic of the fierce speech she gave declaring it.

Persuasive essays are meant to marshal facts and logic to persuade someone else to agree with you. Scholastic, an education and media company that for more than 90 years has provided literacy resources for young people, offered a workshop to teachers about how to help kids learn to write persuasively and said in part:

The student’s goal in persuasive writing is to try and convince people to agree with them about a specific issue. It is important for students to understand that persuasive writing relies heavily on facts — not opinions. That means they’ll need to do a little research before they ever place pencil to paper.

Harvard University’s Writing Center offers guidance for students on how to write academic essays, and includes this:

Argument implies tension but not combative fireworks. This tension comes from the fundamental asymmetry between the one who wishes to persuade and those who must be persuaded. The common ground they share is reason. Your objective is to make a case so that any reasonable person would be convinced of the reasonableness of your thesis.

Did Collins do this?

Collins’s speech was long, taking 44 minutes to deliver. Here are some of the things she said — and didn’t say:

*She praised Kavanaugh’s qualifications and said the American Bar Association had given him its “highest possible rating.”

The American Bar Association gave him its highest possible rating. Its Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary conducted an extraordinarily thorough assessment, soliciting input from almost 500 people, including his judicial colleagues. The ABA concluded that his integrity, judicial temperament and professional confidence met the highest standards.

That, it turns out, is an incomplete description of the truth. What she failed to mention was that the ABA’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary had earlier announced it was, in an unusual step, reopening its evaluation of Kavanaugh because of his overly charged performance last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

During his testimony, he repeatedly wept and accused opponents of trying to destroy him at the behest of the Clintons as payback for Trump’s victory. Kavanaugh later penned an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal saying he may have said some things he shouldn’t have at the hearing. But he never actually apologized.

“New information of a material nature regarding temperament” during the hearing prompted the reopening, according to a letter the ABA sent senators.

*Collins attacked Kavanaugh opponents and said “interest groups” had spent “an unprecedented amount of dark money opposing this nomination” and “whipping” their supporters “into a frenzy.” She didn’t mention Kavanaugh’s supporters had been whipped into a similar frenzy. In fact, polls showed the confirmation battle had energized Republican voters more than Democrats.

She also failed to mention that dark money was being spent on a campaign to get Kavanaugh confirmed. Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island made a point of this when he sent letters to conservative groups asking them to reveal the identity of conservatives who were secretly spending a mountain of money on Kavanaugh’s confirmation bid.

* Collins insisted she supports sexual assault survivors and wants to do everything she can to support them. Except, perhaps, believe them.

Collins said she believed Ford was a sexual assault survivor — but she didn’t believe it was Kavanaugh who attacked Ford. Collins, on one hand, said she found Ford’s testimony “sincere, painful and compelling.” On the other hand, she suggested Ford was mistaken about who attacked her or was plain lying. She didn’t say which.

Collins essentially mocked Ford’s testimony though not as directly as President Trump had done earlier in the week. Collins picked apart Ford’s testimony detail by detail, questioning why she couldn’t remember certain details of the night but remembering others. By doing this, Collins ignored what experts say: Such behavior is common among women who have been sexually assaulted. They remember some things (who attacked them, for example) but not others. Collins tried to portray Ford’s behavior as abnormal when, in fact, it wasn’t.

*Collins unexpectedly brought up Judge Merrick Garland, who had been nominated for the Supreme Court by President Barack Obama during his last year in office. Garland is chief judge of the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Kavanaugh is a judge on the same court.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to bring Garland’s nomination up for a vote, month after month, until Obama was out of office. He just refused, and rules of the confirmation process allowed him to do that.

Yet Collins didn’t mention that. She instead accused Democrats of making the Supreme Court confirmation process “become so dysfunctional, it looks more like a caricature of a gutter-level political campaign than a solemn occasion.”

She also seemed to be vouching for Kavanaugh’s credentials by claiming he and Garland usually decided cases the same way and that Kavanaugh was more of a centrist than many believed. She said:

That Judge Kavanaugh is more of a centrist than some of his critics maintain is reflected in the fact that he and Chief Judge Merrick Garland voted the same way in 93 percent of the cases that they heard together. Indeed Chief Judge Garland joined in more than 96 percent of the majority opinions authored by Judge Kavanaugh, dissenting only once.

Not exactly. As FactCheck.org noted in a piece titled “Collins’ Misleading Use of Court Statistic,” “a high rate of unanimity is not unusual among appellate court judges or indicative of how one might rule if elevated to the Supreme Court, as the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service wrote in a recent report on Kavanaugh and his potential impact on the high court.”

The Congressional Research Service’s August report says:

The difficulty in attempting to predict how a nominee will approach the job of being a Justice remains even when the nominee has had a lengthy federal judicial career prior to nomination. Federal judges on the courts of appeals are bound by Supreme Court and circuit precedent and, therefore, are not normally in a position to espouse freely their views on particular legal issues in the context of their judicial opinions. Moreover, unlike the Supreme Court, which enjoys “almost complete discretion” in selecting its cases, the federal courts of appeals are required to hear many cases as a matter of law. As a result, the courts of appeals consider “many routine cases in which the legal rules are uncontroverted.” Because lower court judges are often bound by Supreme Court and circuit precedent, moreover, the vast majority of federal appellate opinions are unanimous. Perhaps indicative of the nature of federal appellate work, the vast majority of cases decided by three-judge panels of federal courts of appeals are decided without dissent.

The Congressional Research Service report also noted that Kavanaugh had the highest rate of issuing separate opinions and the highest rate of issuing dissenting opinions of any judge on the circuit court from May 31, 2006, to July 9, 2018. Garland had the lowest.

Collins was making the argument that Kavanaugh is okay because Garland, who couldn’t get a vote in the Senate, is okay.

Now that’s some circular thinking and selective reasoning that wouldn’t fly in a middle school persuasive argument.

*In a persuasive argument, a speaker is supposed to stick to central topics and not obscure them with straw men. Yet Collins attacked the Democrats for waiting too long to get Ford’s story into the public debate — as if timing was the central issue. It wasn’t. Kavanaugh’s fitness to sit on the Supreme Court was.

*Collins said in Kavanaugh’s defense that “abandoning the presumption of innocence and fairness” is tempting but would be wrong and that she couldn’t do it. However, nobody asked her to do that.

*Collins has painted herself as a supporter of the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide and has said she would not want to confirm anyone to the court who would overturn it. Some legal scholars have pointed out that Kavanaugh seems more likely to overturn it than not based on past statements, but Collins refused to acknowledge that. In her speech Friday, she said:

Protecting this right is important to me. To my knowledge, Judge Kavanaugh is the first Supreme Court nominee to express the view that precedent is not merely a practice and tradition but rooted in Article 3 of our Constitution itself. He believes that precedent is not just a judicial policy, it is constitutionally dictated to pay attention and pay heed to rules of precedent. In other words, precedent isn’t a goal or an aspiration, it is a constitutional tenet that has to be followed, except in the most extraordinary circumstances. The judge further explained that precedent provides stability, predictability, reliance and fairness.

She did not mention, however, a speech he gave last year in which he called Roe an example of “freewheeling judicial creation of unenumerated rights.”

Collins characterized Kavanaugh as believing that justices should follow a “constitutional tenet” to respect legal precedent unless the case is about something egregious, such as the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson decision that upheld the racial “separate but equal” doctrine. But what about Roe? Does it, in Kavanaugh’s view, fall into the egregious category? Collins didn’t say whether Kavanaugh shared his view on that, although many conservative Republicans believe it is egregious and, thus, warrants overturning.

Collins seems to be relying on non-definitive statements made by Kavanaugh to prove something definitive.

There’s more, but you get the point. Collins’s persuasive argument wasn’t sufficient to change anyone’s mind because it wasn’t crafted the way students are taught — to use facts and reason to build a case when the whole country was watching.

And that’s what makes her the worst teacher of the week in the public sphere.