

Douglas Blackmon opted not to remain at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia. The center has recently been embroiled in controversy over the appointment of a former Trump official. (Tom Cogill/Miller Center)

A Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who decided to decamp from a University of Virginia academic center criticized on his way out the appointment of a former Trump administration official, a selection that mired the center in controversy.

Douglas Blackmon explained his reasoning to leave U-Va.'s Miller Center in a Sept. 30 email to the center’s chief executive, writing that “our ships are traveling on very different bearings."

The center, he said, appeared to be shifting direction, moving away from a focus on national problem-solving and public discourse.

[Leading scholars quit U-Va. center over hiring of former Trump official]

In the email to William J. Antholis, the center’s director and chief executive, Blackmon wrote that his concerns were “exacerbated” by the appointment of "one of the Trump administration’s most partisan ‘warriors.' ”

Marc Short, who served as President Trump’s legislative affairs director, joined the center earlier this year.

“I bear no personal ill will toward the individual you named," Blackmon wrote. "But I have been unable to resolve my concerns about the selection of a fellow with a history of employing lack of candor on crucial national issues as a frequent strategy, who remains a de facto spokesperson for an active administration, and whose career remorselessly embodied approaches that the Miller Center’s own work has long concluded to be damaging to our democracy.”

The Miller Center — a nonpartisan affiliate of the University of Virginia focused on studying the presidency and public policy — sparked controversy this summer when Short was appointed to a fellowship. Two historians broke ties with the center but retained their university posts.

In a telephone interview Thursday, Blackmon said both the Short appointment and the organization’s “general withdrawal" from its mission of engaging with the public and encouraging civil discourse influenced his decision.

“When the Miller Center was founded 40 years ago, that was a big part of its mission, was to really help people be better citizens . . . and to demonstrate how to engage in constructive dialogue without so much polarization and so much political antipathy and assassination of each other," he said. “And I just think the center is sort of pulling away from that.”

The Short appointment, he said, was another indicator of the center putting less emphasis on those issues.

Short, who earned his MBA at U-Va.’s Darden School of Business, said he was grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Miller Center. He visited Charlottesville as a child, he said, and one of his children was born in the college town.

“So I’m excited about it," he said. “And it’s, I think, unfortunate that some — rather than engage in discourse about the current presidency and allow debate that I think allows students to hear different sides of current issues — that some choose to disaffiliate, but that’s their choice.”

[Member of U-Va. center’s board quits a year after proposing a shoe-shopping spree for female staff]

Howard Witt, a Miller Center spokesman, pushed back against the concerns Blackmon raised in his email to the center’s director, saying: “We see things quite differently.”

“We would dispute most everything that he was asserting in his email,” Witt said. “In particular, he seemed to be saying that the Miller Center had strayed from its solutions-oriented scholarship. And really, that is just not in any way supported by the facts."

Witt pointed to senior fellows at the Miller Center who have worked on a yearlong project that explores the 2008 financial crisis, examining the causes and extracting lessons. He also highlighted the Democracy Initiative, a program being launched at U-Va., with the Miller Center as a “co-pilot."

“The aim is to assemble and expand all kinds of research and scholarship into the problems that are confronting democracies today, particularly our own democracy here in the United States, but also around the around the world,” he said.

Blackmon, author of “Slavery by Another Name: The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II,” was awarded a Pulitzer in 2009. Witt said Blackmon was executive producer of the Miller Center’s public affairs television program “American Forum,” which is no longer on the air.

At the Miller Center, Blackmon said he served as host of the show, participated in public events and worked on a project about race relations. He had been considering a senior fellow position at the center, participating in events and serving as a resource for other projects.

Blackmon said he accepted a professorship at Georgia State University and has a new book on the way.

[‘Never has our work been more important than now’: U-Va. leader defends hiring of outgoing Trump official]

Blackmon said he attended one meeting with Short but had no direct interaction with him. Short also said the two had not interacted during their time at the center. The issue, Blackmon said, was not a desire to avoid interaction with former members of the Trump administration, but that Short had so recently been involved in helping set policy.

“I don’t have any personal venom or anything toward him," Blackmon said. “It’s just that what he does — and the way that he has done it over the past several years at least, certainly in his work with the Trump administration — has been to approach communications and communications strategy in exactly the opposite way from what the Miller Center’s own research and its own advocacy has said are the best ways to govern.”

Before Short left the White House, he said, he was assured he had no restrictions on giving opinions. Short acknowledged signing a document to prevent disclosure of national security information and private conversations with the president “that are pretty standard in the national security realm," he said.

“The university has a proud history of encouraging diversity of opinions and diversity of ideas,” Short said. "And I hope that there are more students [and] alumni who embrace that perspective than some of the faculty, who have appeared more close-minded.”

Witt, the spokesman, acknowledged the existence of strong feelings about Short’s appointment but said the center endeavors to assemble a range of voices.

“They’re not engaging in partisan struggle here,” he said. “They’re engaging in a sincere effort to study the state of the modern presidency and to try to understand what’s going right and what’s going wrong, and how that might be improved.”

Read More:

Robert O’Neil, former U-Va. president and scholar of First Amendment, dies at 83

Four alleged members of hate group charged in 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville

Princeton and Williams still top U.S. News college rankings — but new formula scrambles the annual lists