

Filipino schoolteachers protest Friday in Manila. Thousands of educators from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers staged a demonstration to commemorate World Teachers' Day and demand higher pay. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) (Francis R Malasig/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Teachers have taken to the streets in numerous states this year, staging an unprecedented series of strikes starting in West Virginia and moving west as they demanded higher pay and more money for public schools. What’s more, hundreds of teachers have decided to run for office at the local, state and federal levels, tired of policymakers who don’t have a clue about what educators do or the difficulties their students face.

But it’s not just in the United States where teachers are demanding more pay or more resources for schools. They’re doing it, too, in Argentina, Britain, Chile, India, the Philippines and Venezuela. In Yemen, many teachers haven’t been paid for two years.

Here are pictures that tell the story of teacher discontent in various countries or that chronicle troubles teachers face:



Teachers demonstrate last month in in London, demanding increased funding for schools. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA/AP)



Hundreds of teachers prepare to march last month in London, protesting government cuts to school funding. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)



Some 30,000 people march Thursday through Santiago, Chile, on the second day of a national teachers strike demanding improvements in working conditions. (Alberto Valdés/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Demonstrators dance Thursday in Santiago, Chile, during a national strike demanding better working conditions for teachers. (Ivan Alvarado/Reuters)



Government teachers shout slogans as they carry a colleague who fainted during a protest last month in Srinagar, India. (Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



A government teacher falls after being hit by water during a protest last month in Srinagar, India. (Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Argentine teachers march last month in Buenos Aires during a national strike. They demanded a wage increase and an end to budget cuts in public schools. (Ivan Pisarenko/AFP/Getty Images)



Venezuelan Teachers Union president Edgar Machado speaks at a news conference last week in Caracas. Protesting public employees called for better salaries and an end to alleged breaches of collective agreements. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Yemeni students attend school last month amid an absence of most teachers at a school in Sanaa. Almost three-quarters of public school teachers in the war-torn and impoverished Arab country have remained unpaid for nearly two years. (Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



A Yemeni student attends school last month in Sanaa. (Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, in the United States, the activism from earlier this year continued in the new school year in Washington state:



Teachers and supporters march last month during a strike outside Jason Lee Middle School in Tacoma, Wash. (Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg News)



Teachers and supporters rally last month during a strike in Tacoma, Wash. (Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg News)

And some pictures of what happened this past summer and spring:



Math teacher Heather LaBelle shows Roger Baker in June how to gather signatures for the Invest in Education Act, a proposal to raise money on high earners to fund public education in Arizona. (Melissa Daniels/AP)



Teachers and supporters hold signs during the March for Students and Rally for Respect, in May in Raleigh, N.C. (Charles Mostoller/Bloomberg News)