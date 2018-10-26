

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh holds a press conference in August in the aftermath of a student athlete's death during football practice. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

A group of Maryland lawmakers expressed support Thursday evening for University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh following the release of a commission’s investigative report about the school’s football culture in the wake of a player’s death.

An external report concluded the university’s football team did not have a “toxic culture” but that problems festered because too many players were afraid to speak out, according to a copy of the report obtained by The Washington Post.

The Maryland Board of Regents received the report Oct. 19 and discussed the findings this week. The regents plan to meet again Friday.

An investigation into the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair found that more than an hour passed between the time the 19-year-old offensive lineman began experiencing symptoms of heatstroke and when school officials called to report a medical emergency.

The death prompted an inquiry that has some calling for new leadership for the program, and for the state’s flagship university.

On Thursday evening, two Democratic state senators representing Prince George’s County — James C. Rosapepe and Paul G. Pinsky — and a handful of state representatives sent a letter to the Board of Regents, the governor, the Senate president and the House speaker.