A group of Maryland lawmakers expressed support Thursday evening for University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh following the release of a commission’s investigative report about the school’s football culture in the wake of a player’s death.
An external report concluded the university’s football team did not have a “toxic culture” but that problems festered because too many players were afraid to speak out, according to a copy of the report obtained by The Washington Post.
[Report on Maryland football culture cites problems but stops short of ‘toxic’ label]
The Maryland Board of Regents received the report Oct. 19 and discussed the findings this week. The regents plan to meet again Friday.
An investigation into the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair found that more than an hour passed between the time the 19-year-old offensive lineman began experiencing symptoms of heatstroke and when school officials called to report a medical emergency.
The death prompted an inquiry that has some calling for new leadership for the program, and for the state’s flagship university.
[What we know (and don’t know) from the report on Maryland football culture]
On Thursday evening, two Democratic state senators representing Prince George’s County — James C. Rosapepe and Paul G. Pinsky — and a handful of state representatives sent a letter to the Board of Regents, the governor, the Senate president and the House speaker.
"As Maryland elected officials who believe the University of Maryland is a major asset for our state and nation, we write to share our perspective on the recent political firestorm about the football program.
"We share everyone’s concern about the mistakes which led to the tragic death of Jordan McNair. The University’s athletic program should be an opportunity for teamwork and pride, not a lethal danger. And we encourage you, drawing on the reports of your consultants and advisors, to identify problems in the athletic program and fix them.
"However, we’re concerned that some in the media who care more about athletics than academics are suggesting that the University’s academic leader, Dr. Wallace Loh, should be made the scapegoat. Few mistakes could do more damage to our state’s future. Dr. Loh has led the University to ever higher academic achievement and contributions to the economic development of Maryland through creation and dissemination of knowledge. The University is a land grant school, so these are its core missions.
“We urge you to fix what’s broken, not break what’s working.”