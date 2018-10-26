

In 2015, Margaret Spellings spoke after being chosen by the University of North Carolina board of governors to lead the school. Friday, her departure from UNC was announced. (Gerry Broome/AP)

Margaret Spellings will step down from the presidency of the University of North Carolina system in March, midway through her five-year contract, the system announced Friday.

Spellings, who served as education secretary for President George W. Bush, came to the university system with ambitious policy goals, including improving access, increasing graduation rates and shrinking the racial achievement gap at North Carolina’s 17 public campuses.

But she arrived at a contentious time in the state, with cultural issues such as transgender rights and Confederate symbols dominating much of the educational debate.

She expressed impatience, for example, with the battles over who should be allowed to use which bathrooms during an interview with The Washington Post in 2016. “There’s a lot more at issue in higher education than this particular issue,” she said at the time. “I mean, come on.”

Spellings arrived in 2015 after the board of governors forced out a leader appointed by a Democratic governor, and her national reputation and Republican credentials were seen as a win by many. But some students and faculty initially protested the choice, angry that a non-academic had been chosen to lead one of the country’s most-admired public university systems.

On Friday, Spellings said she was proud of the work she and other leaders of the university system had accomplished, including two years without tuition hikes for students from the state, boosting enrollment and increasing research funding.

The board announced Spellings would leave March 1 with salary and benefits including a nearly $78,000 retirement contribution, a $500,000 separation payment and $35,000 in relocation expenses.

“The Board is grateful and appreciative to Margaret for her service, commitment, and dedication to the University and the state,” Harry Smith, chairman of the UNC board of governors, said in a written statement Friday. “Under Margaret’s strong and capable leadership, we have worked together to achieve a lot of great things – keeping college affordable, holding ourselves and our institutions accountable, and getting the facts, data, and details we need to be world-class."

He said the board was in no rush to appoint a permanent leader, but expects to announce details about an interim president in coming weeks.

“All leaders are for a time,” Spellings said after the emergency meeting of the university system’s board of governors Friday.

“I came into this position intent on creating a culture of higher expectations and that shift is underway,” she said. “But, times change and those changes demand new leaders and new approaches.”