

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) speaks Thursday at a get-out-the-vote rally at Miami Dade College in Florida. (Lee Kraftchick)

Every so often, I pick the best or worst teacher of the week from the pool of public figures whose job it is to serve as role models for young people.

It’s all too easy to pick a worst teacher for this truly awful week, in which pipe bombs were mailed to critics of President Trump.

Trump blamed the press and told a litany of lies, Megyn Kelly talked about blackface as being acceptable in some instances, Saudi Arabia continued to change its story on the brutal killing of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi — the list goes on.

So instead, let’s call Democratic Rep. John Lewis, who represents Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, the best teacher of the week for his relentless efforts to expand civil rights and persuade people to get out and vote this November in the midterms, explaining why it is so important as only he can.

A leader in the civil rights movement who has dedicated his life to protecting human rights and liberties, the congressman has been traveling the country urging Americans to exercise their civic responsibilities. Lewis was in Florida on Thursday to campaign and speak with voters.

The urgency of his message is captured in this tweet:

I have been beaten, my skull fractured, and arrested more than forty times so that each and every person has the right to register and vote. Friends of my gave their lives. Do your part. Get out there and vote like you’ve never voted before. #vote #goodtrouble — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) October 22, 2018

On Thursday, he tweeted about a proposal under consideration by the Trump administration to redefine gender identity with sex assigned at birth and change the way the transgender people are recognized by the federal government.

I fought too long and too hard to end discrimination based on race not to stand up and speak out against discrimination based on gender identity. We are all human beings blessed with the spark of the divine. #WontBeErased https://t.co/xBSXxPLNBR — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) October 25, 2018

John Lewis never quits. For this week (and just about any other week), he is our best teacher.

For those who may not know his history, this is from his official biography: