

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh speaks at a news conference Tuesday following the University System of Maryland Board of Regents' recommendation that football head coach DJ Durkin retain his job. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Wednesday called on the state university system’s governing board to reconsider decisions that led to keeping the Maryland football coach and to the retirement of the president of the flagship university in College Park.

Hogan’s intervention in the controversy over football and leadership at the University of Maryland came a day after the system’s Board of Regents issued a stunning endorsement of football coach DJ Durkin while U-Md. President Wallace D. Loh simultaneously announced his exit at the end of the school year.

The coach had been sidelined in August amid an uproar over troubles in the football program following the death of a player who had collapsed in a training session.

Today, I issued the following statement on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents’ announcements yesterday: pic.twitter.com/ihpoZnEp9v — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 31, 2018

The governor has appointed a majority of the board but does not have direct control over its operations or decisions. Hogan issued a scathing statement about the board Wednesday evening:

“I am deeply troubled by the lack of transparency from the Board of Regents, and deeply concerned about how they could have possibly arrived at the decisions announced yesterday.

“I share the concerns of many Marylanders and believe very strongly that more must be done to restore the public trust. I am calling on both the University System of Maryland Board of Regents and President Wallace Loh to reconsider their decisions and to schedule a public hearing to address these issues in an open and transparent manner.

“While the university system is required by law to operate independent of political influence, and as such no governor has the ability to hire or fire any university personnel or members of the Board of Regents, I can and will demand that the university is held accountable for making the reforms they have pledged to put in place with the full transparency that the students, parents, and faculty expect and deserve.

“The University System of Maryland has let down the University of Maryland community and the citizens of Maryland, and now is the time to fix it.”