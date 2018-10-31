

University of Maryland College Park campus President Wallace D. Loh speaks at a news conference on Tuesday after the board of regents recommended that football Coach DJ Durkin retain his job. James Brady, chairman of the board, stands behind him. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

This was the start of a story published Tuesday by The Washington Post about a months-long leadership debacle at the University of Maryland after the death of a football player and an investigation into whether the football coach, DJ Durkin, was running a program with a toxic environment:

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents sided with the football coach over the president of its College Park campus Tuesday, bringing a contentious resolution to a controversy that has roiled the school for months. By the end of Tuesday, Maryland Coach DJ Durkin was back in his College Park office, and Wallace D. Loh, who has led the campus for the past eight years, was pointed toward retirement. After a tumultuous four months that began with the June death of a 19-year-old football player and grew more unseemly with accusations of abuse and bullying in the football program, Loh stands as the most high-profile casualty. ... ... Investigators did not find the culture of the program to be “toxic,” though it did identify several incidents of abusive or bullying behavior and faulted Durkin for failing to rein in Rick Court, the team’s strength and conditioning coach whom players accused of multiple instances of abusive and bullying behavior.

The Board of Regents told Loh that if he wanted to keep his job, he had to keep Durkin in his job. Loh decided to retire instead.

The regents, somehow, thought it was okay to allow a football coach who failed to rein in abusive behavior by a subordinate to keep his job.

How to react to the news? Perhaps David Fahrenthold, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter at The Washington Post, got it as best as anyone could at this point with this tweet: