

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh speaks at a news conference Tuesday, with James T. Brady, chairman of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, standing behind. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The leader of the University System of Maryland’s governing board said Thursday he intends to resign, according to two people with knowledge of the action, the latest surprise in a fast-moving power struggle between the state’s flagship school and its overseers that was set off by a football scandal at College Park.

James T. Brady, chair of the system’s Board of Regents, informed the board of the development during a closed meeting in Baltimore, according to the people with knowledge, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

A spokesman for the board did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Brady nor other members of the board were available after the meeting adjourned.

It was not immediately clear whether Brady had formally submitted his resignation to the board.

In Brady’s absence, Barry Gossett, the board’s vice chair, would assume leadership of the board.

Brady had stunned many on Tuesday with the announcement that the board wanted to keep Maryland football Coach DJ Durkin and Athletic Director Damon Evans following investigations into the football program’s culture and the death of a 19-year-old football player, Jordan McNair, who suffered heatstroke during a spring workout.

Simultaneously, U-Md. President Wallace D. Loh announced Tuesday he would retire at the end of the school year. Loh had told the board previously he believed Durkin should leave.

The upshot was that the board had sided with Durkin over Loh -- an unusual intervention in the university’s governance.

But on Wednesday, Loh ousted Durkin anyway as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, lawmakers, faculty and others heaped criticism on the board. Hogan (R) declared: “The University System of Maryland has let down the University of Maryland community and the citizens of Maryland, and now is the time to fix it.” Hogan also accused the board of a “lack of transparency."

Hogan’s denunciation was extraordinary because he had appointed the majority of the 17 board members, including Brady. In addition, Brady had chaired Hogan’s victorious 2014 campaign for governor and was co-chair of the Republican’s transition team.

Brady, 78, of Frederick County, was named to the Board of Regents in March 2015. He is a veteran of corporate boards, including the board of Dunbar Armored Inc., and is well known in state politics, having served on the transition teams of three governors -- Democrat Parris N. Glendening, Republican Robert Ehrlich Jr. and Hogan.

In a telephone interview Wednesday -- before Hogan spoke out and before Loh fired Durkin -- Brady defended the board’s closed-door deliberations in response to the football scandal. “I’m particularly proud of the exhaustive process we went through,” he said. “We had a very clear majority with respect to the recommendations we made.”

Brady said he did not consult with the governor as the board was developing recommendations. “He had no role in this process," Brady said. "Number one, it’s our job.” He acknowledged that the board’s decisions were controversial.

“From the beginning there was never an illusion that we were going to come up with a decision that everyone was going to love,” Brady said Wednesday afternoon. “. . . There was no perfect answer.”

The board’s solution prompted a firestorm. Many said the board had overstepped by meddling in a personnel decision that belonged to Loh.

“We are deeply disturbed with the actions of the Board of Regents in undermining the authority of the campus leadership at College Park and violating the integrity of shared governance principles, including campus autonomy and independence,” Geoff J. Gonella, chairman of the board of trustees of the University of Maryland at College Park Foundation wrote Thursday in a letter to Brady.

Gonella said the board’s actions had “wreaked havoc” in the U-Md. community at a time when the university is in the midst of a $1.5 billion fund-raising campaign. He charged that the board’s actions “have not only dented our momentum . . . but you may have dealt our efforts a fatal blow.”

In Baltimore, Hogan told reporters he wants to “get to the bottom” of how the board recommended retaining Durkin as coach and said he was “frustrated” with the board’s lack of transparency. He also held out the possibility of asking regents to step down in the future.

“We’re going to find out what happened in the process, and we’ll put the pressure on,” Hogan said. “We can ask for people’s resignations at some point if we feel that’s appropriate. But we’re not going to play politics as some people are trying to do.”

Hogan is seeking reelection Tuesday. His Democratic opponent, Ben Jealous, called Wednesday for the governor to remove Brady from the board.

Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) also called for Brady’s resignation, citing what he alleged was “the extreme callousness and ineptitude he demonstrated by putting his own personal agenda ahead of the welfare of our students.” Other lawmakers voiced similar criticism.

At College Park, senior academic leaders lined up behind Loh. Mary Ann Rankin, the provost, joined with 15 deans in a statement questioning the board’s actions.

“We have been extremely alarmed for weeks by the interference of the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents into University governance matters,” the group wrote.

Regents serve five-year terms, except for a student member, whose term is one year. They don’t get paid. Their duty is to oversee a state system that includes the flagship in College Park, 10 other universities, a center for environmental science based on the Eastern Shore and regional higher education centers in Rockville and Hagerstown.

The board is empowered to hire and fire the system’s chancellor and its university presidents. But in general it does not get directly involved in personnel decisions below the presidential level.

Sarah Larimer, Susan Svrluga and Debbie Truong contributed.