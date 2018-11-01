

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh speaks at a news conference Tuesday following a recommendation from the University System of Maryland Board of Regents that football head coach DJ Durkin retain his job. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Facing mounting criticism over its handling of the controversy surrounding the Maryland football team, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents planned to hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation.

The board was expected to meet in closed session, but it was not clear if the regents planned to take action.

Agenda materials associated with the meeting say topics of discussions include “personnel matters concerning specific individuals.”

The decision by Wallace D. Loh, president of the system’s flagship university, to part ways with football coach DJ Durkin defied a recommendation made by the regents Tuesday. The board’s chairman had announced that the coach would return to the sideline following an investigation into a player’s death and into the culture of the football program and the athletic department.

Offensive lineman Jordan McNair suffered from exertional heatstroke during team sprints in May and died 15 days later.

As the board weighed its options Thursday, support for Loh continued to grow on the College Park campus. Mary Ann Rankin, the school’s provost, along with 15 deans and academic leaders, circulated a statement backing Loh and questioning the board’s recent actions.

"We have been extremely alarmed for weeks by the interference of the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents into University governance matters," the group wrote.

A similar letter was sent to Board Chair James T. Brady on Thursday from Geoff J. Gonella, chair of the University of Maryland College Park Foundation Board of Trustees, the school’s primary fundraising arm. Gonella said the board over-reached in its handling of the controversy and called the regents' conduct “reckless.”

“The damage by the Board’s conduct is very real,” he wrote. “Given the circumstances around Dr. Loh’s evidently forced ‘retirement,’ what right-minded highly qualified candidate would choose to serve as the next President?"

Gonella said the foundation is in the midst of a $1.5 billion fundraising campaign and the board’s actions “have not only dented our momentum . . . but you may have dealt our efforts a fatal blow.”

The board’s controversial handling of the matter could already be having financial implications for the university. The regents received a letter Wednesday evening from a prominent donor, Karen Levenson, who vowed to halt future donations “until such time as I am convinced the university will be governed in the manner I was led to believe it would be governed when I made my commitment.”

Levenson and her husband, Bruce, have donated millions of dollars to establish and expand the philanthropic Do Good Institute in the university’s School of Public Policy.

“While I have been quiet about the extent of my very significant financial commitment to the university, I feel compelled to speak out now about recent developments,” wrote Karen Levenson, a Maryland alum who also serves on the University of Maryland College Park Foundation’s board of trustees.

“It appears to me that you, through the issuing of ultimatums to the school president, have effectively usurped his authority to hire and fire school personnel. That you could, for instance, take over the decision to hire or fire the dean of the School of Public Policy or the director of the Do Good Institute is unacceptable to me.”