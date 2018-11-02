The University of Maryland continued to be in turmoil Friday after a week of tumultuous actions sparked by the death of a football player. The University Senate held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon, and a coalition of student groups planned a protest for Monday.

The University Senate, which is made up of faculty members, staffers and students, will consider a statement upholding the values of academic governance, according to the agenda for the meeting. Several faculty members said they and their colleagues are furious with the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.

Thomas Cohen, a professor of physics, circulated a motion of no confidence in U-Md. President Wallace D. Loh, but Cohen said he had been asked not to press forward with it Friday to keep the meeting focused on the regents. “The main purpose is to push back at the board of regents, because they clearly overstepped the bounds of their mission,” Cohen said.

The state flagship school has been in tumult for months, after the death of a 19-year-old football player who fell ill during a team workout. Two investigations were launched, one into the death of player Jordan McNair and the other into accusations of abuse and bullying in the football program. This week, the turmoil at U-Md. intensified when regents announced that the football coach would return from suspension and Loh announced that he would retire at the end of the academic year. Outrage followed, with assertions by some that the board had chosen sports over academics and had meddled — apparently without precedent — in the internal personnel and management decisions of a campus. Many rushed to support Loh.

“I’ve been with the University of Maryland over 43 years,” said Donald Webster, senior agent with the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “I’ve known a lot of good presidents.” Loh is among the best, he said. “I’m very sorry to see president Loh pushed into retirement. . . . It’s a great shame.”

Coming just days before Maryland voters choose a governor, the matter swiftly became a political issue, with politicians joining the outcry. The crisis took another stunning turn Wednesday, when Loh — defying the regents — announced that football coach DJ Durkin was leaving U-Md. And on Thursday, James T. Brady, the chairman of the board of regents, resigned.

“Right now, it’s an almost inchoate anger,” Cohen said, with people certain that things need to change but unclear on how best to improve the situation.

At a student rally on campus Thursday, debate changed from support for the football team to calls to boycott Saturday’s game. “We should not be supporting the athletic program. This university and its athletic program don’t care about black lives,” said Homa Hajarian, a fifth-year senior at U-Md.



A woman holds a sign in protest of University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh as people gather Thursday for a "Justice for Jordan" rally in remembrance of offensive lineman Jordan McNair at the university's administration building in College Park, Md. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

As many prominent leaders, including the provost and deans at U-Md., rallied behind Loh, asking him to rescind his resignation, some pushed back.

“Wallace Loh was extremely lackluster in his leadership on the academic side of things,” Cohen said. “He seemed to put a great emphasis on intercollegiate athletics instead. . . . He struck me as a very poor leader for a research university.”

In a news conference earlier this week, Brady rejected the idea that U-Md. prioritized athletics over academics. “I can tell you without equivocation, the idea that academics is not first and foremost at the University of Maryland is absolutely and unequivocally wrong,” he said.

A coalition of more than 20 student groups plans to protest Monday to demand the leadership of the system and the university “prioritize and value students’ safety and well-being over profits and politics.”

They have three demands, said Paula Molina Acosta, a junior women’s studies major who is a leader with the group Political Latinxs United for Movement and Action in Society. First, they want Loh to commit to retiring in June. They want students to have a role with the regents in selecting school presidents and setting policies. And they want the Maryland General Assembly to change the board to an elected body that actively includes students.

Molina Acosta said students have had many concerns, but it “all comes down to the fact that student demands and student voices are not behind heard, not being prioritized on campus. What is being prioritized is profits.”

