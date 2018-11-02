

Interim head coach, Matt Canada and members of the University of Maryland football team appear during a news conference at Cole Field House where ways the team would honor the memory of Jordan McNair were announced on Aug. 20, in College Park. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

This week, it seems appropriate to make three University of Maryland football players our teachers of the week.

Every so often, I pick the best or worst teacher of the week from the pool of public figures whose job it is to serve as role models for young people. This week, it was the young people on the College Park campus who taught the adults a lesson.

These three college students — offensive lineman Ellis McKennie, tight end Avery Edwards, and offensive lineman Brendan Moore — took a stand about something when adult leaders of the university failed to do so in rather spectacular fashion. It couldn’t have been easy for them to do, but they did.

Their actions came on Tuesday afternoon, after it was revealed that the university’s Board of Regents had rejected a recommendation from the school president, Wallace D. Loh, to part ways with football coach DJ Durkin.

Durkin had been on leave for months after offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed at practice and later died of heatstroke. An investigation was launched into allegations that Durkin was running a program with a toxic environment, and Rick Court, the strength and conditioning coach, was dismissed.

In a decision that the U-Md. community found inexplicable, the regents decided to tell Loh to reinstate Durkin, and Loh announced on Tuesday that he would retire.

That same afternoon, Durkin met with his football players. McKennie, Edwards and Moore walked out of the meeting in a public protest. This Washington Post story captures some of the drama of the Tuesday meeting:

BALTIMORE — As the stunning news conference that announced the reinstatement of Maryland football Coach DJ Durkin began in downtown Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, Durkin himself was 30 miles away on campus in College Park, preparing to return to work after 80 days on administrative leave. He arrived at the front of the Gossett Team House on a golf cart with a group of people at 3:30 p.m., walking into the facility while ignoring a reporter who shouted after him to comment. That afternoon, Durkin addressed his team for the first time since he was placed on leave Aug. 11 in the aftermath of offensive lineman Jordan McNair’s death in June and as part of an investigation into the culture of his program. According to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, three players walked out of the meeting Tuesday, underscoring the deep uncertainty that Durkin’s return will bring. Some players and staff members were stunned by Durkin’s return, and some program insiders wondered how he would regain his footing as the program’s leader and continue to recruit prospective players in the wake of McNair’s death and allegations of abuse.

A day later, with protests in the U-Md. growing, Loh fired Durkin on Wednesday. Not long after, the chairman of the Board of Regents resigned.

McKennie and other players, as well as many others associated with the university, went on Twitter to talk about what happened:

