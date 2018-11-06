

The bulldog mascot of Bowie State University (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Bowie State University has suspended its marching band while it investigates allegations of hazing.

School officials sent a message to campus Friday evening announcing the decision.

Bowie State University has become aware of serious allegations of hazing affecting the Symphony of Soul Band. In light of these allegations, the university has suspended all band activity effective immediately to ensure the continued safety of our students, pending further internal investigation. Bowie State University

Spokeswoman Damita Chambers said school officials would not comment further. A director of the band did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The president of the student government association did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The historically black university in Bowie, Md., was founded in 1865.