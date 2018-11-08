

A view of the Bowie State University campus from the Center for Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Nursing. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

The Bowie State University marching band Symphony of Soul will not perform at a football championship game this weekend, the university announced, while school officials investigate allegations of hazing.

The public university in Maryland and Fayetteville State University play for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association football title Saturday in Salem, Va.

University officials notified the campus Wednesday evening: "Over the past several days, the university has worked to investigate initial allegations of hazing within the Symphony of Soul and the entire university band program.

“First and foremost our top priorities are assuring the safety of our students and maintaining the integrity of the university band program. We have found sufficient evidence to confirm the existence of hazing activities; therefore, all performance activities remain suspended, including travel to the CIAA football championship game this weekend. Further investigation is needed to determine next steps to be taken through the student judicial process, but we remain committed to concluding the process as soon as possible and resuming the normal operations of the band.”

The Symphony of Soul is integral to the school’s culture, rallying fans at games and competing with bands from other historically black colleges and universities at contests.