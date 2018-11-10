Pepperdine University’s 3,600 undergraduates were ordered to shelter in place Friday as a wildfire closed in on the Malibu campus. The Woolsey fire has forced the evacuation of 250,000 people, but Pepperdine students were urged to shelter in either the field house or the student center — a decision that frightened some parents and students despite reassurances from the university that it was advised by fire officials.

Shortly after midnight local time Saturday morning, the university alerted campus that there were flames on the hillsides. “Pepperdine’s shelter-in-place protocols remain in place. Multiple L.A. County fire department strike teams and fire department air operations are engaging the fire from campus.” Just before 2 a.m., the school announced, “Los Angeles County Fire strike teams and air operations are working to contain the flames on and around the Malibu campus. No permanent structures have been lost.”

A few minutes after 8 a.m., the university lifted the shelter-in-place order. “Flames on hillsides near campus were extinguished early this morning,” university officials announced to campus, “although spot fires may appear and should be reported to Public Safety.” All classes were canceled.

Overnight, debate raged over whether the students were in the safest possible spot — or trapped.

Can you explain to me how they are safe? My son is there, and I’m worried! — Nicole Elsea (@NicoleElsea) November 10, 2018

@LAFD how do we get the students at Pepperdine out? HELP please #WoosleyFire — Moni Avila A (@MoniAvila6) November 10, 2018

Someone else wrote on Twitter, “that’s a hell of a risk #Pepperdine have taken,” not to evacuate thousands of students.

Students are currently inhaling toxic amounts of smoke and ash. I can only hope the fire department’s hard work can correct the bad judgment of the school. — Daniel Grogan (@DanielGrogan19) November 10, 2018

Some students left campus despite the shelter-in-place order. And many people were reassuring worried parents and students that the campus was well prepared for this type of threat, with huge tanks full of water and students sheltered far from the burning chaparral, or shrubland.

Please stop scaring our students and telling them to evacuate. #Pepperdine is the safest place to be, even if the fire is on campus. We've been through it before. Follow AKB's directions. — Kim Wong (@TheKWongWay) November 10, 2018

i feel like everyone thinks that all the pepp kids are so freaked out because of all the fire but like. even the freshman are just sitting here, playing card games or sleeping. we chill. we good out here. we’re all fine. — nat™ (@natalxerose) November 10, 2018

Daughter hunkered down with students at Pepperdine for the wildfires. Trying to find the humor! That’s my girl... pic.twitter.com/owdkJbkPlv — Hunter Ware (@WareHunter) November 9, 2018

It seems counterintuitive, said Connie Horton, the vice president for student affairs, but the Los Angeles County Fire Department supports the shelter-in-place plan as the safest course. “We have lived it a number of times over the years, practiced it, rehearsed it, trained on it."

The university has followed the same procedure since 1993, according to a social media message from the school’s president.

Campus buildings are constructed with fire-resistant materials, according to the university website explaining the practice. School roads provide fire breaks, brush is cleared every year to 200 feet or more from buildings, and with a limited number of ways on and off campus, roads can quickly become congested and dangerous as wildfires shift unpredictably.

It can be confusing for parents and students when evacuation orders are issued in the community, Horton said Friday, so they had several people taking phone calls to reassure families.

She watched “the migration” to the shelter sites, with students holding pillows and bags, and finding a spot to settle in. “It shifts from a moment of anxiety to a slumber party. They’re hanging out, taking a nap, going to their books.”

That was before the fire closed in.

The fire on campus continues to flare up and the fire department continues to beat it back. Helicopter operations are very effective and impressive. Hoping for the best through the night.



Power just went out again. — Andrew K. Benton (@PresidentBenton) November 10, 2018

Keep California in your thoughts! The devastation from this is already appalling (pics from my sis at Pepperdine University) pic.twitter.com/65TKeEjrfz — Jenna Rose (@JjennaRrose) November 10, 2018

A university spokeswoman and student government leaders did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Saturday.

It has been an emotionally wrenching and exhausting series of days for the private Christian university: On Wednesday night, people at Pepperdine were trying to find and help students who were at the Borderline Bar and Grill in nearby Thousand Oaks when a gunman opened fire, killing 12. On Thursday, they were gathering to grieve for Alaina Housley, an 18-year-old freshman who was one of the shooting victims. And then the fire closed in.

The Pepperdine University Graphic, the student newspaper, reported, “Many students have left campus, and those that remain say it’s been a really hard 48 hours.

Midday Saturday, Pepperdine’s president, Andrew Benton, was able to reassure the campus: Everyone was safe.