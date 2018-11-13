

The two Democratic candidates vying to be California superintendent of public instruction: Marshall Tuck, a former charter school executive, left, and State Assembly member Tony Thurmond. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Talk about close races. Take a look at the vote totals in the contest for California superintendent of public instruction.

Most, but not all, of the millions of votes have been counted in the race between two Democrats, state legislator Tony Thurmond and Marshall Tuck, a former charter school network president. And the difference is negligible.

As you can see below, as of Monday morning, Tuck was ahead, barely, with 3,581,769 votes to Thurmond’s 3,568,300. That’s a difference of fewer than 13,500 votes, or 0.2 percent, according to official state totals (see below).

With an undetermined number of provisional and other ballots to count, the winner is far from clear.

Stay tuned.