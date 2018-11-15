

The Baker-Berry Library stands across the Green at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. The college faces a class-action lawsuit from former students. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Seven women accuse Dartmouth College in a lawsuit of allowing three prominent professors to harass and sexually assault students in a “21st-century Animal House” atmosphere.

For more than a decade, the lawsuit contends, female students in the school’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences “have been treated as sex objects by tenured professors Todd Heatherton, William Kelley, and Paul Whalen. These professors leered at, groped, sexted, intoxicated, and even raped female students.”

The lawsuit describes a culture in which well-regarded professors who helped build a powerhouse department at the Ivy League school acted with impunity and repeatedly mistreated students. It asserts that professors regularly held professional lab meetings in bars, invited students to late-night hot-tub parties, and conditioned academic support on participation in a hard-drinking party culture and tolerance of unwanted sexual attention.

Kristina Rapuano, one of the six named plaintiffs, alleges that while she was a graduate student at Dartmouth in 2014, Whalen sent her a text message summoning her back to his office after they had finished grading exams. When she arrived, he closed the door, the complaint alleges, turned the light off and began trying to touch her. When she tried to leave, the lawsuit says, Whalen pinned her to the wall and repeatedly tried to put his hands down her pants despite repeated demands that he stop, until she forcefully removed his hands.

“Sexual misconduct and harassment have no place at Dartmouth,” Justin Anderson, a spokesman for Dartmouth, responded in a written statement. “As a result of the misconduct we found earlier this year” by the three faculty members, Anderson said, Dartmouth “took unprecedented steps toward revoking their tenure and terminating their employment.” The former professors are banned from campus and from all Dartmouth-sponsored events.

Anderson said the college applauds the courage displayed by those who brought the allegations to Dartmouth’s attention last year. “And we remain open to a fair resolution of the students’ claims through an alternative to the court process.

“However, we respectfully, but strongly, disagree with the characterizations of Dartmouth’s actions in the complaint and will respond through our own court filings.” He wrote that the school’s board of trustees and leaders are dedicated to maintaining a safe and inclusive campus, and remain committed to improving the school’s culture.

Over several months in 2017, more than two dozen complainants participated in a Title IX investigation, according to the suit. Last month, the New Hampshire attorney general opened a criminal investigation into the allegations against the professors. A spokeswoman for the attorney general did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The lawsuit claims that even after serious complaints were lodged, Dartmouth encouraged the women to continue working with Heatherton, Kelley and Whalen. “Dartmouth warned the victims that the accused professors would likely retaliate against students who discontinued working with them by disparaging them and revoking their academic support, actions which could result in the victims being expelled or placed on academic probation,” the lawsuit said. “Thus, at Dartmouth’s suggestion, the victims continued working with their harassers for nearly four months.”

One woman was sexually assaulted 20 days after a group of women had filed a complaint, the lawsuit alleges.

The former professors could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning. An attorney for Heatherton did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.