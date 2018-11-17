

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, addresses troops at Base Camp Donna in Donna, Tex., this week. (Phil Stewart/Reuters)

Teachers and soldiers have something in common: neither are known for questioning authority.

But that’s what happened on the U.S.-Mexico border this week when Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visited U.S. troops sent there by President Trump, and two soldiers asked their boss pointed queries. They are our best teachers of the week.

Every so often, I pick the best or worst teacher of the week from a pool of people who have been in the news and who, ostensibly, are role models for young people. Sometimes, people rise to an occasion and teach everybody a good lesson. Sometimes, people don’t.

In the last installment, three University of Maryland football players were the best teachers for taking a stand on an important issue when adult leaders of the university failed to do so. Before that, Democratic Rep. John Lewis, who represents Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, was the best teacher of the week for his relentless efforts to expand civil rights and persuade people to vote. Last month, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was our worst teacher of the week for delivering an illogical speech explaining why she was voting to confirm Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

This week, it’s the unnamed soldiers who get the title of best teachers. The soldiers were among several thousand active-duty forces deployed to the border by Trump in what the president said was a necessary move to protect the country against a caravan of migrants. Critics branded it a pre-election political stunt.

Mattis went to visit the troops Wednesday. On the flight down, according to this Washington Post story, the secretary described the deployment as a “moral and ethical mission to support our border patrolmen.” He told the troops they should ignore the controversy over their deployment, saying:

“There’s all sorts of stuff in the news, and that sort of thing. You just concentrate on what your company commander, your battalion commander, tells you. Because if you read all that stuff, you know, you’ll go nuts.”

That didn’t stop one soldier from questioning Mattis about exactly what the troops were doing there. Since they arrived, they have largely been charged with putting up wire as a border barrier.

“What are the short- and the long-term plans of this operation, sir?” one asked Mattis. The response: “Short-term, right now, you get the obstacles in so the border patrolmen can do what they got to do. Longer-term, it’s somewhat to be determined.”

Another soldier raised his voice: “Sir, I have a question. The wire obstacles that we’ve implanted along the border. … Are we going to be taking those out when we leave?"

According to BuzzFeed News, that question prompted some “snickers” among other troops. Mattis said the mission was to put in the wire for now, and if that changed, the soldiers would be told later.

Asking the defense secretary pointed questions about exactly what they are doing on the border when the mission seems so murky took courage. These soldiers were not cowed and chose to try to get information so they could make sense of what they are being asked to do. They weren’t refusing to do it, but were just trying to get clarification. That’s always a good lesson, so that’s why they’re the teachers of the week.