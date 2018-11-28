Texas Southern University evacuated its campus in Houston on Wednesday afternoon and canceled classes, warning of a threat made to the school.
About 1:30 p.m., a Houston Emergency Center dispatcher was contacted by a male caller who made a threat against the Texas Southern campus, according to Steve Scheffler, a university spokesman. The dispatcher immediately called Texas Southern’s Department of Public Safety, and the evacuation of the campus began, Scheffler said.
Several law enforcement agencies are sweeping the campus, he said.
The university issued alerts by text, email and social media.
Houston police referred questions to the school’s Department of Public Safety. A spokeswoman for the department did not respond to a message seeking information. But Houston police announced on Twitter that a bomb threat had been made mentioning the campus.