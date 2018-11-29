

An overview of an area on the Old Dominion University campus in Norfolk. The campus closed Thursday after a report of a bomb threat. (Rich Joseph-Facun/The Virginian-Pilot/AP)

Old Dominion University closed Thursday after receiving an anonymous report of a bomb threat to campus.

The university’s police department was working with local and regional law enforcement agencies to investigate and had increased police presence on the Norfolk campus, according to ODU spokeswoman Giovanna Genard. All classes and activities were canceled, and all buildings closed out of an abundance of caution, she said.

Students in dorms were asked to remain inside, and staff were asked to avoid campus. “We understand this may be inconvenient and frustrating,” Genard wrote, “but the safety of our campus community comes first, and in this day and age, we will take any and all threats seriously, and take every precaution.”

The school was making plans to deliver food to students, she said.