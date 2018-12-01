

Bowie State University placed its marching band on a one-year probation Friday after an investigation found evidence of hazing. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

Bowie State University placed its marching band, Symphony of Soul, on a one-year probation Friday and disclosed that the band director had resigned after an investigation found evidence of hazing by members of the musical group.

The announcement from the public university in Prince George’s County, Md., came nearly a month after the 88-member band’s activities were suspended as officials looked into hazing allegations.

Investigators concluded that members of the band had violated the school policy on hazing and the student code of conduct. The policy prohibits “any action taken or situation created intentionally to produce physical or mental discomfort, harassment or ridicule.”

Details about the rule-breaking incidents were scant.

Allegations, the university said, included “incidents involving paddling, which are still under investigation; intentional physical discomfort; punishment for certain conduct; harassment and ridicule.”

The university also noted that the band has “an unauthorized Constitution” that “prescribes physical discipline for conduct infractions, requires students new to the band to do certain acts of service for other band members, and further delineates differences in conduct and consequences for those new members.”

While on probation, the university said, the band’s activities will be significantly limited. It will perform only on campus during certain ceremonial and academic functions, including commencement, and it will not be allowed to take overnight trips. A summer band camp will be suspended until 2020, and new students will not be allowed to join until fall 2020.

In addition, the university said, band director Adolph Wright has resigned. Billy Bennett, an assistant band director, has been appointed acting director until an interim leader can be named.

“While the incidents of hazing among Bowie State band members were serious, I want to emphasize that they do not rise to the level of harm and tragic outcomes of other recent, high-profile acts of hazing that have been reported by the media,” university President Aminta H. Breaux said in a statement.

“If the band’s inappropriate practices had continued unchecked, they may have resulted in very different outcomes. That is why as a university we are fortunate to have learned about these incidents of hazing, so the university could design, and put into place, a plan to correct the behavior.”

A spokeswoman said that Bowie State police continue to investigate allegations related to the hazing.

Bowie State has about 6,300 students and is one of three historically black universities within the University System of Maryland.

Hazing has been a concern nationally and in the D.C. region, one that school officials and law enforcement have tried to counter.

At Florida A&M University, the death of drum major Robert Champion in 2011 exposed the brutality and dangers of hazing rituals that were part of the band’s culture. Champion was beaten after a game and found in a parking lot; he died soon afterward at a hospital. The death led to a change in leadership at the historically black university and prison time for some of his former bandmates.

Susan Svrluga contributed to this report.