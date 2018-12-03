

Police stand guard after the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Aug. 20. As university officials plan what to do with the statue, faculty offered suggestions. (Gerry Broome/AP)

Honor it? Store it? Bury it? As University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill officials decide what to do with a controversial Confederate monument known as Silent Sam, thousands of suggestions were sent in, and a social media account offers a new one every hour.

It’s not an easy question. In August, protesters topped a century-old statue at UNC. They were angry that what they regard as a powerful racist symbol stood so prominently on the state flagship campus. That left some state lawmakers fuming about an unruly mob destroying a memorial to fallen soldiers and about a directive from the state university system’s Board of Governors to UNC’s chancellor and trustees to come up with a plan for the statue’s disposition and preservation.

They will do that by Monday, school officials said. That’s when the university’s board of trustees plan to meet.

As university leaders work to navigate the polarizing questions of race and history to devise a solution, plenty of people have been offering their advice. Chancellor Carol Folt told reporters recently that she had seen how personal the issue was for people, with messages that struck her as heartfelt and emotional. People were grappling with how to balance free speech and public safety. It was moving, she said, that people were taking it so seriously.

Several large groups on campus, including students, summarized the range of responses. In October, faculty members met to generate ideas about what to do with the statue, and someone realized the report summarizing their suggestions — earnest, angry, scholarly, silly — made good fodder for social media.

Now, every hour of every day, one of the ideas from the report — harvested directly from the document — pops up on Twitter, like a running dialogue of the state’s angst.

They offered complex, nuanced solutions, and the simplest of thoughts.

Someone suggested leaving the statue lying facedown, as it fell that night in August with smoke in the air and protesters cheering. Another idea was to melt it and create small commemorative medallions with the bronze, symbolizing transformation. Move it to one of the big sports arenas, someone else suggested. Or leave the pedestal where it stands, but without the statue.

Move the statue to Museum of the Confederacy in Richmond — UNC Faculty suggestions for Silent Sam's future (@now_what_sam) November 28, 2018

The statue needs [to] be a part of the university and preserved. It needs to be part of our history and we need to make it part of our education. The issues surrounding the statue need to be met head on and discussed. — UNC Faculty suggestions for Silent Sam's future (@now_what_sam) November 26, 2018

Auction the statue and use proceeds for scholarships (for African American students) — UNC Faculty suggestions for Silent Sam's future (@now_what_sam) November 26, 2018

Bury the statue in an undisclosed location — UNC Faculty suggestions for Silent Sam's future (@now_what_sam) November 28, 2018

Sink in University Lake — UNC Faculty suggestions for Silent Sam's future (@now_what_sam) November 29, 2018

Give lump of metal to Elon Musk and Space X and let someone else do something with it — UNC Faculty suggestions for Silent Sam's future (@now_what_sam) November 29, 2018

Offer to President Trump — UNC Faculty suggestions for Silent Sam's future (@now_what_sam) November 28, 2018

Place on top of a building — UNC Faculty suggestions for Silent Sam's future (@now_what_sam) December 1, 2018

Commission artist Danh Vo to chop it up and make a new artwork from it — UNC Faculty suggestions for Silent Sam's future (@now_what_sam) December 1, 2018

Create a hologram/avatar of the statue — UNC Faculty suggestions for Silent Sam's future (@now_what_sam) November 30, 2018