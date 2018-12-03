

Police stand by a Confederate monument nicknamed "Silent Sam" at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C. The school's board of trustees approved a plan Monday to house the statue in a new building on campus. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

The divisive Confederate monument known as Silent Sam must remain on the University of North Carolina’s campus but should not be returned to the site where it was toppled by protesters earlier this year, the school’s leaders recommended Monday.

The statue should be placed in a new, secure building, an education and history center to be built in a new location on campus, Chancellor Carol Folt suggested.

University officials would have preferred to take the monument off campus, they said, but state law does not allow that.

The site where the statue stood for more than 100 years, a prominent entrance to campus, should become a commemorative space that shares information about the 250-year history of the public university. School officials will continue to work on providing more context about history throughout campus -- recognizing the role of enslaved people, for example.

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees approved the plan Monday morning.

The recommendation now goes to the statewide University of North Carolina Board of Governors for approval.

The monument had been a flash point for protests about race and history long before it fell, and demonstrations and debate continued at the site after the bronze statue was whisked away to a secure and hidden location.

With a state law limiting what could be done with the monument, a directive from the statewide board ensuring its preservation, the need to balance public safety and freedom of speech, and strong feelings from people both on campus and off about whether the statue symbolized a racist past or the valor of students who fought in the Civil War, the school’s leaders had a difficult task.

[Now what, Sam? UNC faculty, others suggest what to do with toppled Confederate monument]

University officials got more than 5,000 messages from members of the public, and reached out to major campus groups such as students, faculty and staff for suggestions.

Folt said public safety was a primary motivation, and that a panel of security experts very strongly recommended putting the monument in a free-standing building, with high-tech security and a buffer zone around its perimeter.

The estimated cost of the building was $5.3 million, and it would be on campus but not at its heart. Student family housing at the site, known as Odum Village, is scheduled for demolition. Officials anticipated an annual $800,000 operating cost for the new building, with possible completion in 2022.