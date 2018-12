These two tweets tell a sad story about us at this moment in time:

Mark Treyger is a member of the New York City Council:

NYC schools have 1,293 social workers



NYC schools have 2,880 guidance counselors



NYC schools have 583 school psychologists



NYC schools have 5,511 school safety agents



We need at least as many social workers, guidance counselors & psychologists combined as school safety agents — Mark Treyger (@MarkTreyger718) May 22, 2018

David Hogg is a gun-control activist who is a survivor of the Feb. 14 massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.: