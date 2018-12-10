

An image from Dictionary.com shows an entry for the word misinformation, which Dictionary.com announced as its 2018 Word of the Year. (Dictionary.com via AP)

The word of the year, according to Dictionary.com, is misinformation.

Why?

Here’s what the website says:

The rampant spread of misinformation poses new challenges for navigating life in 2018. As a dictionary, we believe understanding the concept is vital to identifying misinformation in the wild, and ultimately curbing its impact. But what does misinformation mean? Dictionary.com defines it as “false information that is spread, regardless of whether there is intent to mislead.” The recent explosion of misinformation and the growing vocabulary we use to understand it have come up again and again in the work of our lexicographers. Over the last couple of years, Dictionary.com has been defining words and updating terms related to the evolving understanding of misinformation including disinformation, echo chamber, confirmation bias, filter bubble, conspiracy theory, fake news, post-fact, post-truth, homophily, influencer, and gatekeeper.

You can read the full explanation here.

Incidentally, Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year in 2017 was “complicit.” In 2016, it was “xenophobia.”

Put complicit and xenophobia and misinformation together and what do you get?

Do you think Dictionary.com is sending a message of some sort?