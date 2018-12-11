

Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, speaks at a news conference Sunday announcing a deal to end the nation's first teachers strike against a charter school operator. (Colin Boyle/The Beacon-News/AP)

The nation’s first strike of teachers from a charter school network was suspended in Chicago when their union announced it had won salary hikes, sanctuary for undocumented students and other concessions. Educators returned to their classrooms Monday.

Teachers at 15 charter schools operated by the UNO/Acero charter network went on strike Tuesday. Now, more than 500 of them will vote on the agreement and are expected to approve it.

The action was the latest — but not last — teacher strike of 2018, which began with walkouts by public schoolteachers in mostly Republican-led states, including West Virginia and Oklahoma. Educators demanded higher wages and more resources for ailing schools.

In the Oakland Unified School District in California, scores of teachers walked out for a day on Monday to push for salary increases, though the teachers union did not sanction the strike and teachers were warned they could be disciplined if they did not come to work.

Charter schools are publicly funded but privately operated. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools reported that in 2016-2017, 11.3 percent of charter schools nationally were participating in collective bargaining agreements with teachers unions. In Chicago, it is about 25 percent.

The charter school teachers were seeking — and won — higher pay for teachers and paraprofessionals, especially teacher assistants and other low-wage support staff.

They also successfully bargained for a reduction in class size, which is now 32; for sanctuary schools or a safe zone for students and other members of the schools' communities at risk of deportation; and for a shortening of the school year and of the school day to match the Chicago public school system.