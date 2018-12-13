Indiana police responding to a tip said they halted a teenager’s plans to carry out a mass shooting at a middle school, exchanging gunfire with the suspect before he killed himself.

Indiana State Police Sergeant John Bowling told CNN that local officers arrived at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond, Ind., after a tip came in about potential violence. School officials put the middle school on lockdown before police arrived.

Shooting at Dennis Middle School, Richmond, IN, in Wayne Co. has resulted in the death of the teenage suspect. No other students reported to be injured. @ISPPendleton Sgt. John Bowling will arrive shortly and will update media on where to meet for more info. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) December 13, 2018

Richmond Community Schools spokeswoman Bridget Hazelbaker said no students were hurt. The lockdown was lifted, and students were taken to nearby Richmond High where they could be reunited with their parents.

The incident was notable for how it unfolded, particularly given how active-shooter situations often end and after recent criticism of Florida authorities for failing to act on tips warning of potential violence.

FBI research on active shootings has found that most incidents end when the shooters stop firing, sometimes killing themselves or fleeing. In examining 160 active-shooting incidents between 2000 and 2013, the FBI found that 23 percent ended when the shooters killed themselves before police arrived. In about 28 percent of those cases, shooters exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officials.

The Indiana violence unfolded amid ongoing investigations into authorities' response to the February massacre at a Parkland, Fla., high school and how they handled warning signs preceding that rampage.

In Florida, officials learned of concerns that Nikolas Cruz, the 20-year-old charged in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, was a threat to a school but failed to act on the repeated tips, which were explicit in saying Cruz could “shoot up” schools. In an era when the public is encouraged to speak out about individuals they fear could carry out attacks, people repeatedly did that about Cruz. But the warnings apparently prompted no follow up from investigators.

A Florida state commission investigating the Parkland shooting released a draft report this week detailing its findings, concluding that at least 30 people knew about Cruz’s “troubling behavior” before the shooting but that these details were not reported or prompted no action when they were.

The draft report faulted law enforcement officers for their response to the Parkland shooting rampage, which ended with 17 students and staff dead. The commission said sheriff’s deputies reacted slowly to the gunfire or failed to go inside the school after hearing shots, contrary to the widely accepted police practice of quickly confronting and eliminating attackers during active shootings.

The Trump administration has proposed ways to curb school shootings, including arming educators and “hardening” school sites by adding more police officers and greater security measures. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos cleared the way this year for schools to spend some federal grant dollars intended for education on firearms for teachers.