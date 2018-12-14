

This pedestal used to support "Silent Sam," a Confederate statue, is seen on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Eamon Queeney for The Washington Post)

A statewide panel withheld support Friday for a plan to return the Confederate monument known as “Silent Sam” to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, delaying a decision on the controversial statue until March.

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors could not back the proposal because of concerns about public safety and the proposed $5.3 million cost to erect a building to house the monument, said Harry L. Smith Jr., chairman of the Board of Governors. The proposal for returning the statue was made last week by the university’s chancellor and Board of Trustees.

Several members of the Board of Governors will work with university Chancellor Carol Folt and the university’s Board of Trustees to offer a revised recommendation by March 15.

The board also voted to set clear expectations of student, staff and faculty conduct on all public university campuses and prescribe minimum sanctions for unlawful activity that affects public safety. Discipline could include suspension, expulsion and termination for actions such as inciting riots and resisting arrest.

When the statue was toppled in August, some saw an unruly mob damaging public property, while others saw courageous defiance and protesters taking a stand against injustice. This week, hundreds of scholars signed letters supporting the right to peaceful protest and civil disobedience as protesters called for assurance that Silent Sam would never return to campus.

[UNC in turmoil over Silent Sam, the Confederate monument toppled by protesters]

Folt said in a conference call Friday afternoon that the plan she and trustees put forward met “the letter of the charge from the Board of Governors but hasn’t satisfied anyone, and we recognize that.” She spoke of the burden of the statue and said that burden has been and still is disproportionately shouldered by African Americans. No university today, she said, would consider placing such a memorial on its campus.

The chancellor said administrators and trustees will work with the Board of Governors to explore more fully the possibility of moving the statue off campus. That is the administration’s strong preference, she said, as the most cost-effective solution and best way to ensure public safety.

Angum Check, a senior at the university, said after the vote she had seen some people welcoming the decision, because they had hoped the Board of Governors would reject the plan to return the statue to campus. But she said she viewed it as the governors more deeply involving themselves in deciding the statue’s fate. “It’s not a win,” she said. “It’s a very deliberate move to make sure they come out with the outcome they desire.”

As for the public safety provision, she said, phrases such as “people who incite riots, people who participate in riots — that’s all code language for student protests. . . . That’s a move to crack down on whatever further activism is going to happen.”

The monument has stood prominently at an entrance to North Carolina’s state flagship campus for more than a century.

For decades, people have debated whether it represents a historical memorial to fallen soldiers or a racist tribute to the Confederacy. In recent years, it has become a magnet both for people viewing it with reverence and others attacking it as a symbol of hate. And when a rally in Charlottesville turned fatal after white nationalists and others objected to the proposed removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, the fight over Silent Sam turned incendiary.

In August, protesters tore it down.

At the time, the Board of Governors condemned that action as unlawful and directed the school’s chancellor and Board of Trustees to come up with a plan for the statue’s preservation. Folt, the chancellor, said university leaders would prefer to move the monument off campus but were restricted by a state law. The Board of Trustees approved a four-part plan that included a $5.3 million building to house the statue, with an ongoing annual operating cost of about $800,000 a year, and adding more context and explanation to historical sites on campus.

[‘We were a part of that sacrifice and branding’: UNC’s NBA stars condemn Silent Sam]

The plan had been attacked by supporters of the memorial, who called it illegal and cowardly, and by opponents, who filled the streets in Chapel Hill to protest what they called an expensive shrine to white supremacy.

Thousands of people have added their voice to the debate. National Basketball Association stars condemned Silent Sam. A formal faculty vote rejected the plan to build a new home for the statue and reiterated calls for the statue to be removed from campus. Objections were also sounded by workers from rival Duke University and UNC student groups.

The meeting had no provision for public comment, so protesters gathered outside early Friday morning in a cold rain, chanting and facing lines of police officers as they waited for a resolution.