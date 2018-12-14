

San Gabriel Mountains provide a backdrop to the downtown Los Angeles skyline as seen from Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Baldwin Hills. (Nick Ut/AP)

Nora Murphy was a teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District when she realized she would rather be a teacher-librarian, as she explained in a 2011 op-ed in the Los Angeles Times:

When I taught seventh-grade English, I saw how critical it was that my students read. Those who loved books and read a lot found school easier and were more successful. I didn't fully understand, though, until a school librarian taught me, that I could help the students who didn't like reading become readers. By reading what my students read, I could learn what they liked and show them how to find other books they would like. I could create lovers of literature. I soon got into the habit of, whenever I felt in over my head, turning to the school librarian for help. I once taught a class of highly gifted students whose curiosity and abilities stretched my limits as an educator. Our school librarian suggested reading with them a memoir called "Finding Fish," the story of a boy who overcomes insurmountable obstacles to create the life he wanted for himself. As we read this powerful book, we worked with the teacher-librarian to explore the social issues and ethics the story raised. Then students crafted their own memoirs. That experience and others like it demonstrated to me that a school librarian performs the toughest, and most crucial, kind of teaching. Seeing it done well inspired me. Ultimately I returned to school to earn a library media services credential and a master’s degree.

The Los Angeles school district, however, decided that librarians and library aides were expendable when it made budget cuts, and Murphy was one of them. She then found work as the librarian in an all-girls Catholic high school in Los Angeles, where she designed a four-year research curriculum and is now the director of library services and research program.

Now, the L.A. school district is facing more financial trouble, and the teachers' union is threatening to strike next month after 1 1/2 years of negotiations for a new contract.

United Teachers Los Angeles has demanded, among other things, a 6.5 percent pay raise; more money for schools; a boost in the number of counselors, nurses, social workers and librarians; a reduction in standardized testing; and an expansion of community schools.

The union has called a march in support of public education on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.

Superintendent Austin Beutner’s administration said it cannot afford the concessions and warns the district could be insolvent in a few years.

Murphy is also the mother of a first-grader who attends their neighborhood district public school, which she said “is two blocks from our house, and we adore it.”

She wrote the following letter to the Los Angeles Board of Education and gave me permission to publish it: