

Students near the campus bookstore at University of California at Riverside. (Stuart W. Palley/For The Washington Post)

[Related story: Historic Latino student wave reshapes many colleges. But access is uneven.]

Hundreds of colleges and universities have capitalized on demographic trends in the new century to establish a burgeoning sector of higher education known as Hispanic-serving institutions.

That’s what the federal government calls schools where at least a quarter of undergraduates are Hispanic. There were 229 of these schools, or HSIs, in 2000, according to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. By fall 2016, the total had more than doubled, to 492. It is projected to grow further.

Data from the association show that many Hispanic students gravitate to colleges near home.

Sixty-three of the HSIs are in the predominantly Hispanic commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Of the rest, 211 are public two-year colleges and dozens more are regional public universities in California, Texas and other states with significant Hispanic populations. At California State University at Los Angeles, the Hispanic share of undergraduate enrollment was 64 percent. At the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, it was 91 percent.

Antonio Flores, president and chief executive of the association, said regional colleges are responding to the surge of Hispanic students in elementary and secondary schools. Some universities, he said, have become particularly skilled at partnerships with K-12 school systems and community colleges.

He cited California State University at San Bernardino, which works closely with San Bernardino Valley College. At both schools, the Hispanic share of students exceeds 60 percent. The teamwork, Flores said, “has paid off, big time.”

For the most part, Hispanic enrollment growth has been slower at more competitive and prestigious schools. Several campuses of the University of California are an exception. However, other nationally ranked schools in recent years have become what experts call “emerging HSIs” -- meaning that their Hispanic share is at least 15 percent but less than 25 percent of undergraduate enrollment.

These trends are seen in all parts of the country. “It affects institutions everywhere,” said Deborah A. Santiago, chief executive of the nonprofit advocacy group Excelencia in Education. In the last several years, she said, many schools have embraced what it means to be an HSI or emerging HSI. Now, she said, the challenge is to get more Hispanic students to finish a degree. “If you don’t enroll them, you can’t graduate them,” she said. “But it’s not sufficient to enroll them.”

Below are tables illuminating total undergraduate and Hispanic enrollment at nationally ranked colleges and universities. The enrollment figures show full-time equivalent undergraduates at each school as of fall 2016, and the Hispanic shares. The numbers are from the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, through its analysis of federal education data. The rankings, noted in parentheses, are from U.S. News & World Report.

National universities (U.S. News rank) Enrollment 2016 Hispanic % Princeton University (1) 5,310 10% Harvard University (2) 8,237 11 Columbia University (3) 7,777 13 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (3) 4,495 15 University of Chicago (3) 5,980 11 Yale University (3) 5,470 12 Stanford University (7) 7,034 16 University of Pennsylvania (8) 10,958 10 Duke University (8) 6,590 8 Johns Hopkins University (10) 5,786 13 Northwestern University (10) 8,492 12 California Institute of Technology (12) 979 12 Dartmouth College (12) 4,286 9 Brown University (14) 6,707 11 Vanderbilt University (14) 6,838 9 Rice University (16) 3,858 14 Cornell University (16) 14,560 12 University of Notre Dame (18) 8,520 11 University of California at Los Angeles (19) 30,557 22 Washington University in St. Louis (19) 7,166 7 Emory University (21) 6,772 9 UC-Berkeley (22) 28,593 14 University of Southern California (22) 18,430 14 Georgetown University (22) 7,212 9 Carnegie Mellon University (25) 6,153 8 University of Virginia (25) 15,821 6 Wake Forest University (27) 4,922 7 Tufts University (27) 5,464 7 University of Michigan (27) 28,378 5 UC-Santa Barbara (30) 21,350 26 New York University (30) 25,378 13 University of North Carolina (30) 18,133 8 UC-Irvine (33) 27,067 26 University of Rochester (33) 6,255 7 University of Florida (35) 32,443 21 Brandeis University (35) 3,598 8 Georgia Institute of Technology (35) 14,491 7 UC-Davis (38) 28,893 20 Boston College (38) 9,735 10 College of William & Mary (38) 6,236 9 UC-San Diego (41) 27,685 17 Boston University (42) 17,145 11 Case Western Reserve University (42) 5,054 6 Northeastern University (44) 13,455 7 Tulane University (44) 7,052 6 Pepperdine University (46) 3,348 14 University of Illinois (46) 33,102 10 University of Georgia (46) 26,983 6 University of Texas (49) 38,418 23 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (49) 6,253 9 Villanova University (49) 6,690 7 University of Wisconsin (49) 29,538 5 University of Miami (53) 10,411 22 Syracuse University (53) 14,847 10 Lehigh University (53) 5,033 9 Rutgers University (56) 34,887 13 Purdue University (56) 30,034 5 Ohio State University (56) 43,464 4 Southern Methodist University (59) 6,384 11 Worcester Polytechnic Institute (59) 4,337 9 University of Washington (59) 29,410 8 Pennsylvania State University (59) 40,631 6 University of Connecticut (63) 18,925 10 University of Maryland (63) 27,206 10 George Washington University (63) 10,852 9 Texas A&M University (66) 47,369 23 Clark University (66) 2,249 7 Brigham Young University (66) 29,178 6 Clemson University (66) 18,172 3 UC-Santa Cruz (70) 16,692 30 Florida State University (70) 30,755 20 Fordham University (70) 8,957 14 Stevens Institute of Technology (70) 3,111 10 University of Massachusetts (70) 22,232 6 University of Pittsburgh (70) 18,550 3 Virginia Tech (76) 25,446 6 University of Minnesota (76) 31,706 4 Baylor University (78) 14,203 15 American University (78) 7,684 12 Texas Christian University (80) 8,719 12 Stony Brook University (80) 16,329 12 State U. of New York-Binghamton (80) 13,365 11 Colorado School of Mines (80) 4,482 7 North Carolina State University (80) 22,112 5 Yeshiva University (80) 2,662 <1 UC-Riverside (85) 19,647 40 University of San Diego (85) 5,582 19 Michigan State University (85) 36,917 4 Loyola University Chicago (89) 10,663 15 Marquette University (89) 8,078 11 University of Delaware (89) 18,348 8 University of Iowa (89) 22,324 8 University at Buffalo (89) 19,465 7 Indiana University (89) 34,902 5 Howard University (89) 5,702 1 University of San Francisco (96) 6,566 20 Illinois Institute of Technology (96) 2,803 16 University of Colorado (96) 26,649 11 University of Denver (96) 5,594 10 University of Vermont (96) 10,577 4 Miami University of Ohio (96) 16,655 4

Among national liberal arts colleges, those with the highest shares of Hispanic students tend to be in California. They include Pomona, Claremont McKenna, Occidental, Pitzer and Harvey Mudd colleges.