Hundreds of colleges and universities have capitalized on demographic trends in the new century to establish a burgeoning sector of higher education known as Hispanic-serving institutions.
That’s what the federal government calls schools where at least a quarter of undergraduates are Hispanic. There were 229 of these schools, or HSIs, in 2000, according to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. By fall 2016, the total had more than doubled, to 492. It is projected to grow further.
Data from the association show that many Hispanic students gravitate to colleges near home.
Sixty-three of the HSIs are in the predominantly Hispanic commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Of the rest, 211 are public two-year colleges and dozens more are regional public universities in California, Texas and other states with significant Hispanic populations. At California State University at Los Angeles, the Hispanic share of undergraduate enrollment was 64 percent. At the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, it was 91 percent.
Antonio Flores, president and chief executive of the association, said regional colleges are responding to the surge of Hispanic students in elementary and secondary schools. Some universities, he said, have become particularly skilled at partnerships with K-12 school systems and community colleges.
He cited California State University at San Bernardino, which works closely with San Bernardino Valley College. At both schools, the Hispanic share of students exceeds 60 percent. The teamwork, Flores said, “has paid off, big time.”
For the most part, Hispanic enrollment growth has been slower at more competitive and prestigious schools. Several campuses of the University of California are an exception. However, other nationally ranked schools in recent years have become what experts call “emerging HSIs” -- meaning that their Hispanic share is at least 15 percent but less than 25 percent of undergraduate enrollment.
These trends are seen in all parts of the country. “It affects institutions everywhere,” said Deborah A. Santiago, chief executive of the nonprofit advocacy group Excelencia in Education. In the last several years, she said, many schools have embraced what it means to be an HSI or emerging HSI. Now, she said, the challenge is to get more Hispanic students to finish a degree. “If you don’t enroll them, you can’t graduate them,” she said. “But it’s not sufficient to enroll them.”
Below are tables illuminating total undergraduate and Hispanic enrollment at nationally ranked colleges and universities. The enrollment figures show full-time equivalent undergraduates at each school as of fall 2016, and the Hispanic shares. The numbers are from the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, through its analysis of federal education data. The rankings, noted in parentheses, are from U.S. News & World Report.
|National universities (U.S. News rank)
|Enrollment 2016
|Hispanic %
|Princeton University (1)
|5,310
|10%
|Harvard University (2)
|8,237
|11
|Columbia University (3)
|7,777
|13
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (3)
|4,495
|15
|University of Chicago (3)
|5,980
|11
|Yale University (3)
|5,470
|12
|Stanford University (7)
|7,034
|16
|University of Pennsylvania (8)
|10,958
|10
|Duke University (8)
|6,590
|8
|Johns Hopkins University (10)
|5,786
|13
|Northwestern University (10)
|8,492
|12
|California Institute of Technology (12)
|979
|12
|Dartmouth College (12)
|4,286
|9
|Brown University (14)
|6,707
|11
|Vanderbilt University (14)
|6,838
|9
|Rice University (16)
|3,858
|14
|Cornell University (16)
|14,560
|12
|University of Notre Dame (18)
|8,520
|11
|University of California at Los Angeles (19)
|30,557
|22
|Washington University in St. Louis (19)
|7,166
|7
|Emory University (21)
|6,772
|9
|UC-Berkeley (22)
|28,593
|14
|University of Southern California (22)
|18,430
|14
|Georgetown University (22)
|7,212
|9
|Carnegie Mellon University (25)
|6,153
|8
|University of Virginia (25)
|15,821
|6
|Wake Forest University (27)
|4,922
|7
|Tufts University (27)
|5,464
|7
|University of Michigan (27)
|28,378
|5
|UC-Santa Barbara (30)
|21,350
|26
|New York University (30)
|25,378
|13
|University of North Carolina (30)
|18,133
|8
|UC-Irvine (33)
|27,067
|26
|University of Rochester (33)
|6,255
|7
|University of Florida (35)
|32,443
|21
|Brandeis University (35)
|3,598
|8
|Georgia Institute of Technology (35)
|14,491
|7
|UC-Davis (38)
|28,893
|20
|Boston College (38)
|9,735
|10
|College of William & Mary (38)
|6,236
|9
|UC-San Diego (41)
|27,685
|17
|Boston University (42)
|17,145
|11
|Case Western Reserve University (42)
|5,054
|6
|Northeastern University (44)
|13,455
|7
|Tulane University (44)
|7,052
|6
|Pepperdine University (46)
|3,348
|14
|University of Illinois (46)
|33,102
|10
|University of Georgia (46)
|26,983
|6
|University of Texas (49)
|38,418
|23
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (49)
|6,253
|9
|Villanova University (49)
|6,690
|7
|University of Wisconsin (49)
|29,538
|5
|University of Miami (53)
|10,411
|22
|Syracuse University (53)
|14,847
|10
|Lehigh University (53)
|5,033
|9
|Rutgers University (56)
|34,887
|13
|Purdue University (56)
|30,034
|5
|Ohio State University (56)
|43,464
|4
|Southern Methodist University (59)
|6,384
|11
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute (59)
|4,337
|9
|University of Washington (59)
|29,410
|8
|Pennsylvania State University (59)
|40,631
|6
|University of Connecticut (63)
|18,925
|10
|University of Maryland (63)
|27,206
|10
|George Washington University (63)
|10,852
|9
|Texas A&M University (66)
|47,369
|23
|Clark University (66)
|2,249
|7
|Brigham Young University (66)
|29,178
|6
|Clemson University (66)
|18,172
|3
|UC-Santa Cruz (70)
|16,692
|30
|Florida State University (70)
|30,755
|20
|Fordham University (70)
|8,957
|14
|Stevens Institute of Technology (70)
|3,111
|10
|University of Massachusetts (70)
|22,232
|6
|University of Pittsburgh (70)
|18,550
|3
|Virginia Tech (76)
|25,446
|6
|University of Minnesota (76)
|31,706
|4
|Baylor University (78)
|14,203
|15
|American University (78)
|7,684
|12
|Texas Christian University (80)
|8,719
|12
|Stony Brook University (80)
|16,329
|12
|State U. of New York-Binghamton (80)
|13,365
|11
|Colorado School of Mines (80)
|4,482
|7
|North Carolina State University (80)
|22,112
|5
|Yeshiva University (80)
|2,662
|<1
|UC-Riverside (85)
|19,647
|40
|University of San Diego (85)
|5,582
|19
|Michigan State University (85)
|36,917
|4
|Loyola University Chicago (89)
|10,663
|15
|Marquette University (89)
|8,078
|11
|University of Delaware (89)
|18,348
|8
|University of Iowa (89)
|22,324
|8
|University at Buffalo (89)
|19,465
|7
|Indiana University (89)
|34,902
|5
|Howard University (89)
|5,702
|1
|University of San Francisco (96)
|6,566
|20
|Illinois Institute of Technology (96)
|2,803
|16
|University of Colorado (96)
|26,649
|11
|University of Denver (96)
|5,594
|10
|University of Vermont (96)
|10,577
|4
|Miami University of Ohio (96)
|16,655
|4
Among national liberal arts colleges, those with the highest shares of Hispanic students tend to be in California. They include Pomona, Claremont McKenna, Occidental, Pitzer and Harvey Mudd colleges.
|Liberal arts colleges (U.S. News Rank)
|Enrollment
|Hispanic %
|Williams College (1)
|2,072
|12%
|Amherst College (2)
|1,849
|14
|Swarthmore College (3)
|1,542
|13
|Wellesley College (3)
|2,400
|11
|Pomona College (5)
|1,559
|15
|Bowdoin College (5)
|1,803
|11
|Middlebury College (5)
|2,513
|9
|Carleton College (5)
|2,094
|7
|Claremont McKenna College (9)
|1,346
|14
|Davidson College (10)
|1,796
|7
|Grinnell College (11)
|1,674
|8
|Vassar College (11)
|2,412
|11
|Smith College (11)
|2,507
|10
|Haverford College (11)
|1,268
|8
|Washington and Lee University (11)
|1,826
|4
|Colgate University (16)
|2,871
|9
|Hamilton College (16)
|1,874
|8
|Colby College (18)
|1,879
|7
|Harvey Mudd College (18)
|834
|16
|U.S. Military Academy (18)
|4,389
|12
|Wesleyan University (18)
|2,939
|10
|Soka University of America (22)
|417
|10
|Bates College (22)
|1,780
|9
|U.S. Naval Academy (22)
|4,528
|11
|Barnard College (25)
|2,480
|13
|University of Richmond (25)
|3,175
|8
|Bryn Mawr College (27)
|1,369
|9
|Colorado College (27)
|2,091
|9
|Macalester College (27)
|2,123
|6
|Kenyon College (30)
|1,696
|5
|Mount Holyoke College (30)
|2,177
|8
|Scripps College (30)
|1,034
|11
|Oberlin College (30)
|2,879
|8
|U.S. Air Force Academy (30)
|4,237
|11
|College of the Holy Cross (35)
|2,701
|10
|Franklin and Marshall College (36)
|2,237
|9
|Lafayette College (36)
|2,523
|6
|Bucknell University (36)
|3,546
|6
|Occidental College (39)
|1,959
|15
|Union College (39)
|2,160
|7
|Pitzer College (41)
|1,042
|15
|Skidmore College (41)
|2,658
|9
|Thomas Aquinas College (43)
|386
|16
|Denison University (43)
|2,266
|9
|Whitman College (43)
|1,469
|7
|Connecticut College (46)
|1,837
|9
|Trinity College (46)
|2,198
|7
|Centre College (46)
|1,429
|4
|Gettysburg College (49)
|2,384
|6
|Sewanee-University of the South (49)
|1,723
|6