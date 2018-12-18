Students near the campus bookstore at University of California at Riverside. (Stuart W. Palley/For The Washington Post)
By Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson
Reporter covering higher education, national education policy and the global education market

[Related story: Historic Latino student wave reshapes many colleges. But access is uneven.]

Hundreds of colleges and universities have capitalized on demographic trends in the new century to establish a burgeoning sector of higher education known as Hispanic-serving institutions.

That’s what the federal government calls schools where at least a quarter of undergraduates are Hispanic. There were 229 of these schools, or HSIs, in 2000, according to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. By fall 2016, the total had more than doubled, to 492. It is projected to grow further.

Data from the association show that many Hispanic students gravitate to colleges near home.

Sixty-three of the HSIs are in the predominantly Hispanic commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Of the rest, 211 are public two-year colleges and dozens more are regional public universities in California, Texas and other states with significant Hispanic populations. At California State University at Los Angeles, the Hispanic share of undergraduate enrollment was 64 percent. At the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, it was 91 percent.

Antonio Flores, president and chief executive of the association, said regional colleges are responding to the surge of Hispanic students in elementary and secondary schools. Some universities, he said, have become particularly skilled at partnerships with K-12 school systems and community colleges.

He cited California State University at San Bernardino, which works closely with San Bernardino Valley College. At both schools, the Hispanic share of students exceeds 60 percent. The teamwork, Flores said, “has paid off, big time.”

For the most part, Hispanic enrollment growth has been slower at more competitive and prestigious schools. Several campuses of the University of California are an exception. However, other nationally ranked schools in recent years have become what experts call “emerging HSIs” -- meaning that their Hispanic share is at least 15 percent but less than 25 percent of undergraduate enrollment.

These trends are seen in all parts of the country. “It affects institutions everywhere,” said Deborah A. Santiago, chief executive of the nonprofit advocacy group Excelencia in Education. In the last several years, she said, many schools have embraced what it means to be an HSI or emerging HSI. Now, she said, the challenge is to get more Hispanic students to finish a degree. “If you don’t enroll them, you can’t graduate them,” she said. “But it’s not sufficient to enroll them.”

Below are tables illuminating total undergraduate and Hispanic enrollment at nationally ranked colleges and universities. The enrollment figures show full-time equivalent undergraduates at each school as of fall 2016, and the Hispanic shares. The numbers are from the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, through its analysis of federal education data. The rankings, noted in parentheses, are from U.S. News & World Report.

National universities (U.S. News rank) Enrollment 2016 Hispanic %
Princeton University (1) 5,310 10%
Harvard University (2) 8,237 11
Columbia University (3) 7,777 13
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (3) 4,495 15
University of Chicago (3) 5,980 11
Yale University (3) 5,470 12
Stanford University (7) 7,034 16
University of Pennsylvania (8) 10,958 10
Duke University (8) 6,590 8
Johns Hopkins University (10) 5,786 13
Northwestern University (10) 8,492 12
California Institute of Technology (12) 979 12
Dartmouth College (12) 4,286 9
Brown University (14) 6,707 11
Vanderbilt University (14) 6,838 9
Rice University (16) 3,858 14
Cornell University (16) 14,560 12
University of Notre Dame (18) 8,520 11
University of California at Los Angeles (19) 30,557 22
Washington University in St. Louis (19) 7,166 7
Emory University (21) 6,772 9
UC-Berkeley (22) 28,593 14
University of Southern California (22) 18,430 14
Georgetown University (22) 7,212 9
Carnegie Mellon University (25) 6,153 8
University of Virginia (25) 15,821 6
Wake Forest University (27) 4,922 7
Tufts University (27) 5,464 7
University of Michigan (27) 28,378 5
UC-Santa Barbara (30) 21,350 26
New York University (30) 25,378 13
University of North Carolina (30) 18,133 8
UC-Irvine (33) 27,067 26
University of Rochester (33) 6,255 7
University of Florida (35) 32,443 21
Brandeis University (35) 3,598 8
Georgia Institute of Technology (35) 14,491 7
UC-Davis (38) 28,893 20
Boston College (38) 9,735 10
College of William & Mary (38) 6,236 9
UC-San Diego (41) 27,685 17
Boston University (42) 17,145 11
Case Western Reserve University (42) 5,054 6
Northeastern University (44) 13,455 7
Tulane University (44) 7,052 6
Pepperdine University (46) 3,348 14
University of Illinois (46) 33,102 10
University of Georgia (46) 26,983 6
University of Texas (49) 38,418 23
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (49) 6,253 9
Villanova University (49) 6,690 7
University of Wisconsin (49) 29,538 5
University of Miami (53) 10,411 22
Syracuse University (53) 14,847 10
Lehigh University (53) 5,033 9
Rutgers University (56) 34,887 13
Purdue University (56) 30,034 5
Ohio State University (56) 43,464 4
Southern Methodist University (59) 6,384 11
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (59) 4,337 9
University of Washington (59) 29,410 8
Pennsylvania State University (59) 40,631 6
University of Connecticut (63) 18,925 10
University of Maryland (63) 27,206 10
George Washington University (63) 10,852 9
Texas A&M University (66) 47,369 23
Clark University (66) 2,249 7
Brigham Young University (66) 29,178 6
Clemson University (66) 18,172 3
UC-Santa Cruz (70) 16,692 30
Florida State University (70) 30,755 20
Fordham University (70) 8,957 14
Stevens Institute of Technology (70) 3,111 10
University of Massachusetts (70) 22,232 6
University of Pittsburgh (70) 18,550 3
Virginia Tech (76) 25,446 6
University of Minnesota (76) 31,706 4
Baylor University (78) 14,203 15
American University (78) 7,684 12
Texas Christian University (80) 8,719 12
Stony Brook University (80) 16,329 12
State U. of New York-Binghamton (80) 13,365 11
Colorado School of Mines (80) 4,482 7
North Carolina State University (80) 22,112 5
Yeshiva University (80) 2,662 <1
UC-Riverside (85) 19,647 40
University of San Diego (85) 5,582 19
Michigan State University (85) 36,917 4
Loyola University Chicago (89) 10,663 15
Marquette University (89) 8,078 11
University of Delaware (89) 18,348 8
University of Iowa (89) 22,324 8
University at Buffalo (89) 19,465 7
Indiana University (89) 34,902 5
Howard University (89) 5,702 1
University of San Francisco (96) 6,566 20
Illinois Institute of Technology (96) 2,803 16
University of Colorado (96) 26,649 11
University of Denver (96) 5,594 10
University of Vermont (96) 10,577 4
Miami University of Ohio (96) 16,655 4

Among national liberal arts colleges, those with the highest shares of Hispanic students tend to be in California. They include Pomona, Claremont McKenna, Occidental, Pitzer and Harvey Mudd colleges.

Liberal arts colleges (U.S. News Rank) Enrollment Hispanic %
Williams College (1) 2,072 12%
Amherst College (2) 1,849 14
Swarthmore College (3) 1,542 13
Wellesley College (3) 2,400 11
Pomona College (5) 1,559 15
Bowdoin College (5) 1,803 11
Middlebury College (5) 2,513 9
Carleton College (5) 2,094 7
Claremont McKenna College (9) 1,346 14
Davidson College (10) 1,796 7
Grinnell College (11) 1,674 8
Vassar College (11) 2,412 11
Smith College (11) 2,507 10
Haverford College (11) 1,268 8
Washington and Lee University (11) 1,826 4
Colgate University (16) 2,871 9
Hamilton College (16) 1,874 8
Colby College (18) 1,879 7
Harvey Mudd College (18) 834 16
U.S. Military Academy (18) 4,389 12
Wesleyan University (18) 2,939 10
Soka University of America (22) 417 10
Bates College (22) 1,780 9
U.S. Naval Academy (22) 4,528 11
Barnard College (25) 2,480 13
University of Richmond (25) 3,175 8
Bryn Mawr College (27) 1,369 9
Colorado College (27) 2,091 9
Macalester College (27) 2,123 6
Kenyon College (30) 1,696 5
Mount Holyoke College (30) 2,177 8
Scripps College (30) 1,034 11
Oberlin College (30) 2,879 8
U.S. Air Force Academy (30) 4,237 11
College of the Holy Cross (35) 2,701 10
Franklin and Marshall College (36) 2,237 9
Lafayette College (36) 2,523 6
Bucknell University (36) 3,546 6
Occidental College (39) 1,959 15
Union College (39) 2,160 7
Pitzer College (41) 1,042 15
Skidmore College (41) 2,658 9
Thomas Aquinas College (43) 386 16
Denison University (43) 2,266 9
Whitman College (43) 1,469 7
Connecticut College (46) 1,837 9
Trinity College (46) 2,198 7
Centre College (46) 1,429 4
Gettysburg College (49) 2,384 6
Sewanee-University of the South (49) 1,723 6