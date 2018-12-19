

President Trump holds up the Federal Commission on School Safety report while Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos listens at the White House on Dec. 18, 2018. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

President Trump’s school safety commission, formed after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a Florida high school and chaired by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, has just released its recommendations on how to make schools safer — and one North Carolina educator isn’t impressed.

Trump and DeVos released the commission’s 177-page report Tuesday, recommending a number of ways that authorities can secure schools, including considering arming personnel and advising against increasing the minimum age required for gun purchases.

The report called for more mental health services for students but didn’t offer new federal funding. And it gives notice that the Trump administration will rescind an Obama-era effort to reduce racial disparities in school discipline.

Justin Parmenter, who teaches seventh-grade language arts at Waddell Language Academy in Charlotte, wrote the following letter to DeVos about his reaction to the report.

Parmenter, an educator for more than 20 years, started his teaching career “believing that I was going to transform every child,” just as many first-year teachers do when they are placed in schools with high-needs populations. He says he quickly learned how complex teaching is.

Parmenter is a fellow with Hope Street Group’s North Carolina Teacher Voice Network. He started his career as a Peace Corps volunteer in Albania and taught in Istanbul. He was a finalist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher of the year in 2016, and you can find him on Twitter here.

Here is Parmenter’s open letter to DeVos: