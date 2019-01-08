

The federal government is in its third week of a partial shutdown. (Michael ReynoldsEPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

On the 18th day of the partial government shutdown, American University plans to host a free skills and management training session for affected federal workers.

Registration for the Tuesday event is closed, but 550 federal employees have signed up for the training, an American University spokeswoman said.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been affected by the shutdown, provoked by a stalemate between President Trump and congressional Democrats over Trump’s demands for money for his Mexico border wall. A lawsuit filed Monday by a federal employees union against the Trump administration estimates that more than 400,000 federal employees are being forced to work without pay during the shutdown. Thousands of other federal employees have been furloughed by their departments, including NASA and the Defense Department.

Classes are expected to run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and cover a range of topics including yoga, workplace mindfulness and how to start a podcast. A full list of courses can be found here.